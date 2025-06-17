Relax in Comfort Partners with JPMedics to Launch Exclusive Line of Advanced Japanese Massage Chairs in the U.S.

JPMedics Smart Luxury Massage Chairs JPMedics KaZe Duo Massage Chair JPMedics Corporate & Relax in Comfort Team

Premium Retailer Aligns with Global Leader in Japanese Massage Technology to Offer the New Kozue and Kaze Duo Models

The Kozue is not just another massage chair—it’s a truly revelatory therapeutic wellness machine, built for serious recovery and relaxation.” — Dr. Don DePaulis

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relax in Comfort , America’s original back care and wellness showroom since 1967, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with JPMedics , a world leader in Japanese-designed and manufactured massage chair technology. This strategic collaboration marks the U.S. launch of two revolutionary new models—the Kozue and the Kaze Duo—both of which will be featured and available exclusively at Relax in Comfort showrooms across Florida and through its network of elite retail partners.JPMedics is globally recognized for its commitment to engineering excellence, handcrafted precision, and innovation rooted in traditional Japanese wellness philosophies. Combining these values with Relax in Comfort’s long-standing reputation for curating only the finest wellness products makes this partnership a perfect fit to elevate the premium massage chair experience for American consumers.Introducing the Future of Massage: The KozueThe JPMedics Kozue is an advanced, state-of-the-art massage chair that blends intuitive design with deeply therapeutic functionality. Named after the Japanese word for “branches,” the Kozue was created to offer multidirectional, full-body massage coverage, adapting fluidly to the user’s body like a tree’s limbs responding to the wind.Key Features of the Kozue Include:5D AI Real Time Humanistic Massage Technology: Kozue is the World's first Industry-Defining 5D Adaptive Massage Mechanism. The fifth generation of massage includes everything in a 5D massage chair, plus the addition of 27 precision pressure sensors. These smart sensor monitors in real-time how much force is being applied making sure the correct amount of pressure is applied to any part of your spine.Footrest that Pivots And Stretches The FootOne of the standout features of the 5D massage chair is its unique footrest. Unlike conventional massage chairs, our 5D model comes equipped with a footrest that not only pivots but also stretches the foot. This dual-action mechanism ensures that your feet receive the attention they deserve, providing relief from tension and enhancing overall circulation.Chair Doctor™ Powered by AIThe Chair Doctor™ program is a major breakthrough in massage technology, using AI to tailor a massage based on your current tension and stress levels. The hand-held biometric scanner and GSR control sensors provide biofeedback to identify your tension areas. PPG technology monitors your heart rate to assess stress, while SP02 sensors measure your blood oxygen levels. By analyzing all this data, the Chair Doctor™ delivers a personalized massage experience just for you.The World's Quietest Robotic Massage ChairThe design of the air pump and actuator work harmoniously to reduce noise disturbances. Delivering a silent massage allows users to enjoy the comfort of the massage without distractions.12.3" HD Touch ScreenWith the industry-leading touch screen, a higher level of interactivity is provided, allowing users to take greater control of their massage experience.Monster™ 3D Surround Sound SpeakersFeaturing advanced audio technology and hi-fi elements, the Monster speakers deliver clear, lifelike sound that immerses you in the details of your music, movie, or game. With a powerful power output and a wide dynamic range, the Monster speaker is able to delivery a grand soundstage effect and powerful bass that will make you feel the power of music and the impact of emotion.The Kozue is built entirely in Japan, ensuring the highest standard of craftsmanship, quality, and durability—a key differentiator in a crowded marketplace often dominated by mass-produced entry level made in China alternatives“The Kozue is truly unlike anything else on the market,” said Dr. Don DePaulis, President of Relax in Comfort. “This is not just another massage chair—it’s a truly revelatory therapeutic wellness machine, built for serious recovery and relaxation. When paired with our smart bed systems, we offer a complete solution for rest, recovery, and restoration.”A Partnership Rooted in Shared ValuesThis partnership between Relax in Comfort and JPMedics is more than a business alliance—it is the meeting of two companies that believe deeply in holistic well-being, customer-first service, and long-term value. JPMedics’ exclusive approach to limited distribution—eschewing discount-driven online platforms in favor of select premium brick-and-mortar retailers—perfectly aligns with Relax in Comfort’s philosophy of delivering high-touch, consultative experiences to its clientele.“JPMedics only partners with elite retailers who can truly represent the brand’s integrity,” said John Cribbs, Senior VP at JPMedics. “Relax in Comfort’s dedication to customer education, in-store demonstration, and lifetime service makes them an ideal launch partner for our newest innovations.”Both the Kozue and Kaze Duo are now on display in select Relax in Comfort showrooms, where clients can schedule personalized wellness consultations and experience the technology firsthand.About Relax in ComfortFounded in 1967, Relax in Comfort is America’s original back care and sleep specialist showroom, with a proud legacy of helping people live better through innovative wellness solutions. From ergonomic seating and zero gravity chairs to adjustable sleep systems and premium massage chairs, Relax in Comfort provides thoughtfully curated products backed by industry-leading customer service and education.About JPMedicsFounded in 1996, JPMedics is a premier designer and manufacturer of Japanese wellness technology, specializing in high-performance massage chairs crafted with precision and purpose. With manufacturing based in Osaki, Japan and a commitment to engineering excellence, JPMedics stands as a trusted name in the luxury wellness category.For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.