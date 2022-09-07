Contact: Bryan Viggiani, (518) 457-6400

Release Date: September 07, 2022 State Department of Transportation Announces Opening of New Sitterly Road Bridge in Saratoga County New Bridge Restores Important Travel Link in Town of Clifton Park Damaged by an Oversized Vehicle in Spring 2021 Higher Vertical Clearance and New Sidewalk Enhances Safety and Mobility New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that the new bridge carrying Sitterly Road over Interstate 87 (Adirondack Northway) just south of Exit 9 in the Town of Clifton Park, Saratoga County, has opened five days ahead of schedule. The new bridge restores an important travel link for residents and commuters after suffering extensive damage in April 2021, when it was struck by an illegally sized commercial vehicle traveling southbound on the Adirondack Northway. Sitterly Road connects Clifton Park with the Town of Halfmoon and is a popular route for motorists headed to area schools and retail centers. “Sitterly Road is a vital connector for the Clifton Park community and we worked as quickly as possible to get this new bridge open in time for autumn and the beginning of the school year,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This was a true team effort within the DOT that involved many different professional disciplines and the partnership of local officials, all working diligently over 17 months to get the job done. We’re excited to open this new structure and appreciate the public’s cooperation and patience, especially this summer, as we detoured traffic to expedite the completion of the new bridge.” The new bridge has a minimum vertical clearance of 16 feet, 7.5 inches, which is above standard and exceeds previous bridge’s clearance by more than a foot and a half. The new 270-foot-long bridge also features a new, 5-foot-wide sidewalk on the north side of the bridge — the old bridge did not have a sidewalk — as well as two 11-foot-wide travel lanes with 6-foot-wide shoulders on either side. With the bridge open, finishing work will continue on the Northway underneath the new structure, including the installation of a closed-circuit traffic monitoring camera to enhance safety during emergency situations to assist in identifying and clearing disruptions on I-87. Additional remaining work includes shoulder reconstruction and drainage on the Northway, with the full project due to be completed in November. After the April 14, 2021, crash, the Department of Transportation worked swiftly to install temporary support structures and remove the damaged portion of the bridge. A temporary span was then installed to provide continued access while plans for a new permanent structure were developed. Due to the need to unexpectedly replace the entire bridge, NYSDOT assembled a multi-disciplined team to streamline and accelerate the design process. The replacement bridge was designed in less than five months, well below the usual duration of 12 to 18 months. Construction began in December 2021 and work accelerated this summer with the closure of the temporary crossing over the Northway in June. During the closure, the temporary bridge and the remaining portion of the old bridge was removed and the new bridge constructed. DOT worked with local and school officials and emergency service providers to minimize disruptions and plan for alternate routes during this temporary closure. Traffic signals along the primary detour on state roads were retimed to compensate for the increased volume of vehicles. DOT also established a daily shuttle service during the closure for pedestrians who would have been otherwise unable to cross the Northway at this location. Senator Jim Tedisco said, “As kids head back to school this week and people return to work from summer vacations, the reopening of the Sitterly Road Bridge is welcome news for those who rely on this vital connection for Clifton Park and Halfmoon residents to go to school, work, shop and go to a medical appointment. Thanks to the DOT for their efforts in rebuilding this important travel link.” Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh said, “The opening of the new Sitterly Road Bridge is a welcome development to those who frequent the busy corridor that connects the towns of Halfmoon and Clifton Park. I applaud the state Department of Transportation for their quick response after the damage caused in April 2021, and join residents and commuters in excitement that our travels will get a bit easier as schedules get busier!” Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman Theodore T. Kusnierz, Jr., said, “This is great news for residents and travelers most impacted in the County. I want to thank NYSDOT and the workers who worked diligently to build this new bridge offering motorists safe passage from Clifton Park to the Town of Halfmoon." Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett said, "The installation of a new bridge and reopening of Sitterly Road brings an end to a long and inconvenient process that began with the initial bridge strike. We welcome the safe pedestrian access available on the new bridge and we appreciate the tremendous work of NYSDOT and the contractors who have been working hard to complete the job."