Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents shut down stash house and seize narcotics

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working together with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) shut down a stash house, rescued 21 individuals, and seize over one hundred pounds of narcotics in Laredo, Texas.

The incident occurred on September 6, when agents, while working their assigned duties, assisted DPS with a welfare check at a house located on Cereus Court. Upon entry into the house DPS and agents encountered 22 individuals. After conducting interviews, DPS and agents were able to rescue 21 undocumented non-citizens from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala that were being held inside the house. Additionally, one U.S. citizen, who was identified as being the caretaker of the stash house, was taken into custody. All individuals will be processed accordingly.

During a search of the residence, DPS also encountered seven large bundles and a plastic bag that tested positive for marijuana. The marijuana had an approximate weight of 162 lbs. with an estimated street value of $129,600.00

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.