El Paso Chief Patrol Agent Departing to Rio Grande Valley Sector

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz recently announced the selection of Gloria I. Chavez as the new Chief Patrol Agent of the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

Throughout her career, Chief Chavez has held multiple executive leadership positions. Most recently, she served as the Chief Patrol Agent of El Paso Sector. She has held key leadership roles on both the Southwest and Northern borders to include Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro and Spokane Sectors as well as multiple assignments at U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters.

“Being the U.S. Border Patrol Chief of the Rio Grande Valley has always been a goal of mine with the added value of finally being home after many years away. I have spent my entire career strengthening the organization from within and expanding transparency while building valuable partnerships with stakeholders in different regions. The experience I have gained through the years on the Northern and Southern border has allowed me to grow as a leader to work through the everyday challenges that exists in our complex border environments,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “I am now looking forward to joining the men and women of the RGV Sector and serving our communities with immense dedication, confidence, and pride.”

Chief Chavez has 27 years of border security and law-enforcement experience. Her experience and knowledge will prove vital as RGV continues to be among the busiest sectors along the southwest border.

“Having had command of three previous U.S. Border Patrol Sectors and two tours of duty at our Headquarters in Washington DC has strengthened my experience and knowledge and made me wiser to understand the complexities involved in managing border security operations and leading personnel of a Border Patrol Sector this size.”

A native of Brownsville, Chief Chavez graduated from Gladys Porter High School and attended Texas Southmost College before moving to Corpus Christi to begin her law enforcement career with the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office and then the Taft Police Department. Chief Chavez began her Border Patrol career at Imperial Beach Station in the San Diego Sector. She continued her secondary education and completed her bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration. She achieved her master’s degree in Homeland Security Studies at the Naval Postgraduate School in 2015.

“My family is so very happy to know that soon I will be back in their daily lives as I had been away for so long. My parents, as any other parent would be of their children, are so very proud of my achievements in life.”

As Chief Chavez prepares for the next chapter in her career, she attributes her success to the dedicated work of the men and women of the El Paso Sector. Chief Chavez also expressed gratitude for the community support she received during her tenure as the El Paso Chief Patrol Agent. She arrived to the El Paso Sector during the height of the migrant surge in July 2019 as the Interim Chief then subsequently becoming the permanent Chief in March 2020. Chief Chavez immediately began to focus her efforts on increasing lines of communication and transparency with federal, state, local and international stakeholders.

“It is with mixed emotion that I depart this border community. I am grateful to the El Paso City and County officials, congressional representatives, non-governmental organizations, and human rights coalitions for their warm acceptance and cooperation. I am also thankful for the achievements accomplished during my tenure, it could not have been done without my phenomenal El Paso Border Patrol Agents and professional staff, their dedicated service to our great nation and the support they have given me, is truly amazing,” said Chief Chavez.

Chief Chavez officially assumes command of the RGV Sector on October 9, 2022. She will have direct oversight of the strategy and tactical operations of nine stations responsible for securing 277 river miles and 316 coastal miles in an area of responsibility spanning 34 counties.