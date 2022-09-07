Submit Release
RGV Weekend Update

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested seven gang members, two sex offenders, and a migrant previously convicted of assaulting a child over the Labor Day weekend.

On September 6, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents arrested a Mexican national Gulf Cartel member in La Grulla with numerous removals from the U.S.

The same day, National Park Service Rangers encountered a migrant during a vehicle stop on Padre Island National Seashore. Corpus Christi Border Patrol Station agents interviewed and identified the Salvadoran national as a Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member with multiple deportations and a prior sentencing of 180 days incarceration for manufacturing/distributing a controlled substance.

On September 5, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested a Salvadoran MS-13 gang member and a Honduran Paisa gang member.

On September 4, RGC agents conducted record checks on a Mexican national apprehended in Roma. The migrant has a criminal history which includes a conviction of injury to a child – serious bodily injury and sentenced to two years incarceration. Additionally, he has been sentenced to 76 months incarceration for immigration offenses.

On September 3, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station (FLF) agents arrested a Mexican national who was convicted in 2004 of statutory rape and sentenced to five years probation in Georgia. He was subsequently sentenced to 27 months incarceration for being found in the U.S. after deportation. FLF agents also arrested a female Salvadoran MS-13 member.

Also on September 3, MCS agents arrested a Salvadoran national who was sentenced to 24-60 months confinement for attempted lewdness by a person over 18 with a child under 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On September 2, MCS processing agents encountered two 18th Street gang members from El Salvador.

All subjects were processed accordingly. 

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection.  Follow us on Twitter @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV.

