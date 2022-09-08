Cadre Technologies Helps Our Daily Bread Ministries Go Live with Cadence WMS to Streamline, Automate Warehouse Operation

Cadre Technologies' Cadence WMS software was selected. ODBM distributes more than 60 million resources in 150 countries.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cadre Technologies announced today its partnership with Our Daily Bread Ministries (ODBM) to launch the Cadence Warehouse Management System (WMS) that allows for integration with ODBM's internal systems.

Our Daily Bread Ministries (ODBM) is a global ministry that distributes more than 60 million resources in 150 countries and in 58 languages, and its manufacturing and fulfillment location in Grand Rapids, Michigan, distributes resources to members throughout the US. The challenge the organization faced was a need for a more automated process to keep up with the growing demand for ODBM’s services. In fact, the organization ships out so much mail that they have their own zip code.

“Cadence was just what we needed to help automate our processes as we continue to grow and reach new audiences,” said Ron Underwood, Senior Business Analyst at ODBM.

Cadence was chosen for its functionality, reporting, and the ‘open system’ nature of the solution. The organization required a system that could connect their domestic and international locations with consistent inventory control.

ODBM looked to Cadre’s team for ways to improve and speed up their warehouse operations process, including grouping and prioritizing orders for quick picking and product replenishments. In addition, Radio Frequency (RF) and location scanning were implemented to improve the accuracy of picking without slowing down productivity.

“We are thrilled to welcome Our Daily Bread Ministries to the Cadre family,” explained Daryl Grove, President of Cadre Technologies. “The functionality Cadence provides is a great fit for this impactful organization as they automate their processes to keep up with their large volume of shipments.”

About Cadre Technologies

Cadre Technologies is a leading innovator of software for fulfillment and logistics operations including warehouse management, transportation management and online collaboration. Products include Accuplus 3rd Party Logistics WMS; LogiView, SaaS based supply chain control tower; and Cadence Warehouse Management System. The company is based in Denver, Colorado with offices in Lenexa, Kansas and Baltimore, Maryland. Cadre is a FOG Software Group company, part of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU). For more information, visit https://www.cadretech.com.

About Our Daily Bread Ministries

Our Daily Bread Ministries (ODBM) is a nondenominational, nonprofit organization focused on helping millions of people around the world and across generations connect with God each day. For more than 80 years, our purpose has remained the same: to reach people with the life-changing wisdom of the Bible. Through devotionals, films, podcasts, radio, books, mobile apps, social channels, websites, and more, ODBM encourages people to draw closer to God through the Bible and helps them grow in their faith. ODBM is not funded or endowed by any group or denomination. For more information about ODBM, visit www.odb.org.