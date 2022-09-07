Submit Release
Runaway Juvenile

VSP News Release-Incident 

  

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

  

NEWS RELEASE 

        

CASE#: 22A5004023 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey

STATION: Derby 

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881 

  

DATE/TIME: 1600hrs on 9/7/22 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cross Road, Derby 

  

MISSING JUVENILE:  Evan Branche   

AGE:  16   

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Derby, VT   

    

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

 The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile, Evan Branche, who left from a residence on Cross Rd in the town of Derby, VT sometime between the night of 9/6/22 and the morning of 9/7/22. The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Evan’s whereabouts and is now asking for the public’s assistance. A recent picture of Evan is included with this news release. Anyone with information of Evan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit 

  

The Vermont State Police would like to remind the public that it is a violation of Vermont law to intentionally harbor a runaway juvenile from their legal guardian. 

 

 

Trooper Kimberly Harvey

Troop A – Derby

35 Crawford Farm Rad

Derby, VT 05855

(802) 334-8881

 

