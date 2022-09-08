Arete Living Introduces Senior Living Development Team
Arete Living is excited to announce Arete Living Development, the senior living management and development organization’s esteemed team of developers.WILSONVILLE, OR, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arete Living is excited to announce Arete Living Development, the senior living management and development organization’s esteemed team of developers focused on expanding the company into new markets, as well as spearheading updates to senior living communities to provide modern amenities for residents. Their department leads project management, market research, leasing, design, and much more.
Albert Castaneda, Chief Development Officer, has served with the organization for about eight years, starting with the Avamere Family of Companies. He oversees the development, construction, and integration for Arete Living senior communities. He brings a wealth of experience to Arete Living, including previous director positions with Deacon Construction, Windsor Healthcare, and Encompass Development Services, among others. Albert has served on several advisory boards, most recently active with the University of Portland Engineering Alumni Board.
Albert will continue his role at Point Development Company in addition to serving as Chief Development Officer with Arete Living.
Melanie Mooney, Vice President of Asset Management & Business Development, holds over nine years of experience in the senior living industry with over 15 years of experience in management, accounting, and finance. In her extensive career, Melanie has expertise in asset and portfolio management, real estate, financial analysis and reporting, operations, sales, and leadership.
Melanie has served with Avamere Communities, now managed by Arete Living, since 2020 as a regional director of operations and currently as Vice President of Asset Management & Business Development with Arete Living.
About Arete Living
Arete Living is a senior living management organization. Honoring its Greek definition of excellence, the team serves professionals, seniors, and their families across seven states with a mission of enhancing lives. Discover more at AreteLiving.com. For press inquiries, email info@areteliving.com.
