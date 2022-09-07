Join Qualified Records for Exclusive VIP Artist Showcase 9/15 during AmericanaFest 2022

Artist Showcase at an iconic venue will feature top artists from Qualified Records, an indy owned record label in Nashville, Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qualified Records, the new and fast rising indy artist owned and operated record label in Nashville, announces a special event during AmericanaFest 2022 on September 15th at 4pm featuring a dynamic lineup of Qualified Records artists and friends.

The event will be held at the iconic Marathon Village, an early twentieth century automobile factory turned multipurpose event complex located in the heart of Nashville.

Headlining the showcase is the GRAMMY award-winning Blues multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Yates McKendree, who is releasing his first solo LP, Buchanan Lane, this Fall.

The lineup also includes former Fleetwood Mac and The Zoo vocalist Bekka Bramlett, powerhouse singer-songwriter Nalani Rothrock, R&B masters the Big Shoes Band and special guests.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everybody there and enjoying some great music performed by our Artists and Friends,” says Qualified Records co-owner and multi-Grammy® winner Kevin McKendree.

FREE limited capacity

Marathon Village - 1035 Clinton St, 3rd Floor

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3cMNa7R

About Qualified Records: Qualified Records is led by co-producers ISSA nominee John Heithaus (Tom Hambridge, Jim Allchin, Luke Bulla) and the multi-Grammy® winner Kevin McKendree (Delbert McClinton, Brian Setzer Orchestra, John Hiatt.) We’re dedicated to producing uncommonly great American roots music featuring Artists including: vocalist Bekka Bramlett (Fleetwood Mac, Joe Cocker), singer/songwriter Robert Lighthouse, Blues multi-instrumentalist phenom Yates McKendree, the Big Shoes Band (featuring Rick Huckaby, Mark T. Jordan, and Will McFarlane) and the house band, the Rock House All Stars, and more in the pipeline. Get to know us at qualifiedrecords.com.