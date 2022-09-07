Chief Justice Paul Newby's 100-County Tour Visits Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, and Stanly Counties

Chief Justice Paul Newby continued his 100-county courthouse tour with stops today in Montgomery, Moore, and Stanly counties and has a scheduled visit in Randolph County on Thursday, September 8.

At the courthouses, Newby greeted judges and courthouse staff to thank them for their hard work and dedication in keeping our courts open and accessible to North Carolinians. Judges and courthouse staff are essential in fulfilling the Judicial Branch's Constitutional "open courts" mandate to provide equal justice to all in a timely manner.

"The folks who work on the front lines in our courthouses are to be commended for ensuring that North Carolinians have access to open courts and receive fair and impartial access to justice across the state," said Chief Justice Newby. "I appreciate the warm reception I received from judges and courthouse staff at the courthouses I have visited this week."

The tour began in May 2021, and when completed, Newby will be the first chief justice to visit all of North Carolina's courthouses from Murphy to Manteo.