Legal Community



August 31, 2022



NCAOC Director Andrew T. Heath



eCourts Target Date for Pilot County Odyssey ICMS Implementation

Dear Legal Community:

As part of the North Carolina Judicial Branch’s transformative eCourts initiative to take the state court system from paper to digital, the Odyssey Integrated Case Management System (ICMS) is projected to launch on October 10, 2022, in four pilot counties including Harnett, Johnston, Lee, and Wake.

The new Odyssey suite will replace 40+ older legacy systems and integrate all of these products into one streamlined case management solution including eFiling, financial management, and document management for all case types.

We are excited about the opportunities that come with modernizing the court system, including increased efficiency, collaboration, and access to justice. While we believe this is extremely positive, we also understand that this is a very big change for the legal community.

What this transition will mean for court employees and end users:

In the pilot counties (Harnett, Johnston, Lee, and Wake) ACIS and VCAP will go into “inquiry only” mode on or about 10/5/22 while huge amounts of data is migrated from the ACIS and VCAP mainframe databases to the cloud-hosted environment. During this time, all users will still be able to access information in pilot county cases using ACIS and VCAP, but the information will only be current through 10/4/22 and users will not be able to enter additional information into ACIS or VCAP. Users will retain all ACIS and VCAP functionality for cases in the other 96 counties.

Once eCourts Odyssey ICMS is released on 10/10/22, ACIS and VCAP will be decommissioned for Harnett, Johnston, Lee, and Wake cases. From that point forward, court employees and end users will use Odyssey instead of ACIS and VCAP for cases in the pilot counties but will continue to use ACIS and VCAP for cases in the remaining 96 counties.

Official announcements will be made when ACIS and VCAP go into “inquiry only” mode and when Odyssey goes live.

Throughout the month of September, we will be offering in-person and virtual training sessions for attorneys, paralegals, and legal staff. For more information on the eCourts initiative and training opportunities, visit NCcourts.gov/eCourts.

We look forward to working hand-in-hand with you and other legal stakeholders to help communicate this change and facilitate a smooth transition.

Thank you for collaboration on this important initiative and for your dedication to the public we serve.

Sincerely,

Andrew T. Heath

NCAOC Director



