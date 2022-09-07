Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,006 in the last 365 days.

Eight marine fisheries rules effective today

MOREHEAD CITY

Eight newly readopted Marine Fisheries Commission rules become effective today, but fishermen will not see any difference.

The rules, which pertain to joint fishing waters that are managed jointly with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, were readopted with only minor changes under a state-mandated periodic review schedule (G.S.150B-21.3A). The changes are conforming in nature, correct grammar or punctuation, or update agency names.

They were part of nine rules (15A NCAC 03Q .0101-.0109) approved by the Marine Fisheries Commission and by the Wildlife Resources Commission in June. They complement 11 Wildlife Resources Commission rules pertaining to joint fishing waters that were approved by the Marine Fisheries Commission in May and by the Wildlife Resources Commission in April.

One of the Marine Fisheries Commission rules (15A NCAC 03Q .0107), is automatically subject to legislative review per S.L. 2019-198 and will not become effective until at least the spring of 2023.

Text of the rules can be found in the September 1, 2022 Supplement to North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission Rules at https://deq.nc.gov/dmf-rules.

For questions about the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission rulemaking process, email Catherine Blum, rules coordinator for the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries.

You just read:

Eight marine fisheries rules effective today

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.