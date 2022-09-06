Submit Release
Video: What does the detection of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) mean for hunters in the management zone (Units 14 & 15)

Now that CWD has come to Idaho, Idaho Fish and Game is receiving lots of questions for hunters about Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) and what does this mean for hunters in the management zone (Units 14 & 15). Here are a few things to be aware of;

  • All hunters who harvest a deer, elk or moose in a CWD Management Zone are REQUIRED to have their animals tested for CWD by depositing the head at a designated drop off site.
  • Carcasses or any part of a deer, elk, or moose harvested in Units 14 or 15 may not be transported out of those units except quarters or deboned meat that does not include brain or spinal tissue, and edible organs that do not include brains. To see other exceptions go to CWD rules webpage.  Note: More hunting units could be added to Idaho’s CWD Management Zone if the disease is detected in other areas.

In the video below, Officer Lucas Swanson offers some other tips including demonstrating the gutless method and showing how to take a CWD sample. Check it out!

For further information about CWD check out the following link: Here's what Idaho hunters should know about chronic wasting disease for 2022 | Idaho Fish and Game

