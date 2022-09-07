TCEQ approves fines totaling $206,003

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $157,668 against 13 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one agriculture, one air quality, one Edwards Aquifer, one multi-media, one municipal solid waste, one petroleum storage tank, one public water system, and two water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one multi-media, one municipal solid waste, one petroleum storage tank, and one public water system.

In addition, on Aug. 30, the executive director approved penalties totaling $48,335 against 22 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Sept. 22, 2022.