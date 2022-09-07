PA 601 Resurfacing Project to Begin

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that work will start Monday, September 12, on a project that will resurface 4.2 miles of PA 601 from PA 985 to Deeter Road in Lincoln and Jenner townships, Somerset County.

Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work under daylight traffic patterns with flaggers, performing base repairs. Minor delays are possible.



Overall work on this project consists of base repairs, milling, resurfacing and other miscellaneous construction as needed.



Work on this $1.1 million project is expected to be completed by late-October 2022. Work is being completed by Derry Construction Co, of Derry. All work is weather dependent.



