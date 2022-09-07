Route 51 Utility Work Thursday Night in Monaca

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing subsurface water facility work on Route 51 (Pennsylvania Avenue) in Monaca Borough, Beaver County, will occur Thursday, September 8 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic and intermittent short-term traffic stoppages will occur on Route 51 at the intersection with 17th Street from 11 p.m. Thursday night to 6 a.m. Friday morning. Crews will conduct water facility replacement work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Jared McKay at 724-624-1533.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

