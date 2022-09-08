After 15 Years at the Helm, Meals on Wheels San Francisco CEO, Ashley C. McCumber, Departs
Board of Directors Launches National Search for Next CEO.
It is hard to leave a cherished organization like Meals on Wheels San Francisco. Over the past 15 years, we have built a world-class organization with a can-do attitude”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, U.S., September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashley C. McCumber, who has served as Meals on Wheels San Francisco’s (MOWSF) Executive Director and CEO since August of 2007, will depart the organization in mid-October to return home to his native North Carolina to become the President and CEO of Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina (https://foodbankcenc.org.)
— Ashley C. McCumber
Founded in 1970, Meals on Wheels San Francisco is committed to the belief that all older adults have the right to live independently with dignity and respect in their own homes for as long as is safely possible. The nonprofit provides isolated, homebound, older San Franciscans with nutritious meals, daily human contact, and supportive services. With “nourishing the whole person” as its mission, MOWSF ensures that seniors are safe and less isolated as it delivers on its “more than a meal” model.
Mr. McCumber is its 5th Executive Director and CEO and is its second longest tenured. Under his leadership, MOWSF grew from a $4.5 million operation serving 1,200 clients per day and delivering 523,000 meals a year to a $23 million operation serving almost 4,000 clients per day and delivering more than 2.4 million meals a year. In addition to daily meals for seniors and homebound adults with disabilities in San Francisco, Meals on Wheels delivers groceries to 490 clients each week in partnership with the SF-Marin Food Bank. Additionally, MOWSF recently expanded its services to North San Mateo County with its home-delivered meals program.
As part of an effort to maximize its new kitchen capacity, MOWSF provides nutritious meals to San Francisco’s 11 Homeless Navigation Centers and supports mission-compatible partners with meals and meal components.
In announcing the departure, MOWSF Board Chair Rosemary T. Wong stated, “Meals on Wheels San Francisco has never been stronger and more ready to drive impact and improve the lives of our clients. Our next leader will inherit a thriving organization with a stellar reputation, a strong staff, a topflight Board, and a loyal donor and volunteer base. We know that we will attract someone who can pick up where Ashley has delivered us and carry the organization into the future as we continue to advance our mission.”
The Board of Directors has retained Koya Partners, the nation’s premier search firm dedicated to
mission-driven organizations, to conduct this search. Alex Corvin, Managing Director based in San Francisco, is leading the assignment. The search will take several months, and the existing leadership team will manage the organization with the assistance of the Board Executive Committee until the new CEO takes the helm.
Meals on Wheels San Francisco opened a new $42 million state-of-the-art kitchen, The Sangiacomo Flynn Building, at 2230 Jerrold Avenue in November 2020 and will soon open a new Headquarters building next door to the kitchen at 2142 Jerrold Avenue in January 2023. It currently produces between 10,000 and 13,000 meals daily from that kitchen – nearly double the amount it was able to produce prior to 2020.
In making the decision to return home, McCumber stated, “It is hard to leave a cherished organization like Meals on Wheels San Francisco. Over the past 15 years, we have built a world-class organization with a can-do attitude. I have spent a quarter of my life at MOWSF, my heart is full of pride and love for this community, and I know the organization is primed for even greater success. I am blessed to be able to have my professional and personal life come full circle—moving back home to continue to serve and end hunger while being close to family. The Meals on Wheels mission to help people age in the community has now intersected with my own reality.”
About Meals on Wheels San Francisco:
In 2022, Meals on Wheels San Francisco celebrates 52 years of providing older adults residing in the City with what they need to live independent and dignified lives. The nonprofit, in partnership with the City and County of San Francisco, operates a robust home-delivered meals program offering delivery of two meals per day to thousands of older people in need, something no other program in the City is equipped to do regularly. Meals on Wheels San Francisco also operates a home-delivered groceries program in conjunction with the SF-Marin Food Bank, as well as nutrition counseling and social work services that help seniors stay healthy and live safely in their homes while connecting them to programs that help them thrive and decrease isolation. Learn how you can get involved at www.MOWSF.org.
Jim Oswald
Meals on Wheels San Francisco
+1 415-343-1315
joswald@mowsf.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Meals on Wheels San Francisco -- Nourishing the Whole Person