Top Bay Area Chefs and Vintners Return in Person for Meals on Wheels San Francisco's Star Chefs & Vintners Gala May 15

Guests bid on restaurant and wine experiences at Meals on Wheels' Star Chefs & Vintners Gala in San Francisco Top chefs from Northern California prepare incredible bites and entrees at Meals on Wheels' Star Chefs & Vintners Gala in San Francisco Decadent desserts along with robust wines are served at Meals on Wheels' Star Chefs & Vintners Gala in San Francisco

The Benefit for Meals on Wheels San Francisco will include 100 of NorCal's top chefs and vintners under one roof for the first time since the pandemic began.

“Proceeds from this gala will do so much for so many older San Franciscans. In 2019, the last time we got together in person for this event, donations funded over 620,000 meals for seniors.” ” — Ashley C. McCumber

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- It has been more than two years since gourmet food and wine connoisseurs have gathered in person to enjoy Meals on Wheels San Francisco's, Star Chefs & Vintners Gala . After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the coveted foodie and wine event, now in its 35th year, is back in person on Sunday, May 15, at its original waterfront venue at Fort Mason Center, Festival Pavilion. While the fundraiser’s guest list has been pared back to accommodate for ample space for approximately 500 people to mingle and enjoy the event safely, the black-tie event will still feature more than 100 celebrated chefs and vintners all under one roof and in support of San Francisco’s homebound seniors.“The pandemic, and the resulting explosion of need for home-delivered meals from vulnerable, impacted communities, has re-shaped our nonprofit organization in ways that no other emergency or crisis ever has in our 52-year history,” said Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director for Meals on Wheels San Francisco, Ashley C. McCumber. “Proceeds from this gala will do so much for so many older San Franciscans. In 2019, the last time we were all able to be together in person for this event, donations from gala guests provided funding for over 620,000 meals and services for homebound seniors.”A lively reception will kick off the evening with guests enjoying incredible bites prepared by more than 70 of Northern California’s top chefs. Attendees will enjoy top wines from vintners representing more than 60 wineries as well as specialty drinks from the Bay Area’s most talented mixologists while perusing silent auction items to place their bids. Afterward, a seated, four-course, wine-paired dinner with signature entrees prepared by top chefs, and a live auction will take center stage. The evening will close with a decadent dessert reception.Additionally, during the evening, Meals on Wheels will pay tribute to the restaurateur, Executive Chef, and owner of Boulevard and Prospect restaurants in San Francisco, Nancy Oakes. For the past 30 years, Nancy has been a champion for homebound seniors and an avid supporter of Meals on Wheels San Francisco. She was also the Star Chefs & Vintners Gala Chef Chair for two decades, helping to raise more than $30 million for the nonprofit.In 2021, Meals on Wheels San Francisco prepared 2.3 million meals and delivered them to more than 18,000 people – 5,337 of whom were over the age of 60, and the remaining 13,000 San Franciscans of all ages, including young children, who were impacted by COVID, needed to quarantine, and had no food. During the pandemic, between 2020 and 2022, Meals on Wheels San Francisco saw a 25% increase in seniors in need of food applying for its home-delivered meals program.The Star Chefs & Vintners Gala takes place on Sunday, May 15, at Fort Mason Center, Festival Pavilion, between 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM.Gala details, including a list of participating restaurants and vintners, can be viewed here: https://mowsf.salsalabs.org/gala2022 About Meals on Wheels San Francisco:In 2022, Meals on Wheels San Francisco (MOWSF) celebrates 52 years of providing thousands of older adults residing in the City with what they need to live independent and dignified lives. The nonprofit, in collaboration with the City and County of San Francisco, operates a home-delivered meals program offering delivery of two meals per day to people aged 60 and older who are homebound and living on limited incomes, something no other program in the City is equipped to do regularly. Approximately 72% of Meals on Wheels seniors live on less than $1,200 a month in San Francisco and nearly 70% of older clients live alone. For many, the Meals on Wheels driver is the only person they will see or hear from during the day. MOWSF also operates a home-delivered groceries program in conjunction with the SF-Marin Food Bank, as well as nutrition counseling, and social work services that help seniors be healthy and live safely in their homes while connecting them to programs that help them thrive and decrease isolation. Learn how you can get involved at www.MOWSF.org ###

