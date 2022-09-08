Question the meaning of life, beliefs, and faulty patterns with Kristin Kay's debut novel One: Angels Are Hard to Love
An Eastern European writer brings you on a dark awakening journey deep into the human soul and mind.
Not another bestseller. A trendsetter. ”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trapped in a distant Eastern European reality, Kristin Kay asks questions about life, love and the madness that surrounds us. She pursues the answers for herself and all the other misfits in the world. The hardness of this quest pushed her to write her debut novel One: Angels Are Hard to Love - the first book in The Awakening Madness Series. One story that makes us wonder if some of the people's most accepted patterns are absurd.
— Kalina Georgieva
An unromantic soul, Kristin doesn't quite like sugary stories nor the standards for female characters in women's fiction. Her romance is dark, provocative and dedicated to the strong women who can handle life's harsh honesty. That is why her main female character is a brilliant genius, revealing the perspective of an unemotional woman on her journey of self-discovery. Kristin raises questions we all have faced, being lost at life’s crossroads and questions we daily experience on our own journey of self-discovery.
Kristin is dedicated not only to writing her books but to supporting other Eastern European female writers, popularising translated books and breaking the stereotypes of the authors from the region.
One: Angels Are Hard to Love Blurb:
Can you imagine why it is hard to love an angel?
Provoke all your beliefs
This story is quite different and doesn’t fit the traditional romance standards. It is told through the prism of a brilliant mind that sees the world differently and provokes our beliefs and stereotypes. Nia, a young Eastern-European woman, tries to find something rational about our irrational reality, logic in our illogical relationships, and the chance for something more in a world that does not have much to offer.
One: Angels Are Hard to Love is a story about the peculiar love between two people who don't understand feelings in a conventional way. In oddball Nia's head, emotions take the form of entities she constantly communicates with, while for the maniacal main male character - Victor, emotions are demons able to destroy. And yet, Victor and Nia are not that different from each other. In their reality, normal and abnormal change places many times, and normal is not what you believe it to be.
Stuck in a post-communist European society, where the chances of a good life are negligible, Nia's brilliance always makes her an outcast. She provokes the interest of none other than Victor Kaov, a shady businessman and the new president of their small eastern European country. Devoid of any empathy, his psyche is driven mad by Nia's beautiful mind. Nia is about to find out all about his darkness and her own. Then, they both will have to face the most challenging fight - the one for saving themselves.
The first book in the Awakening Madness Series will take the readers on a dark awakening journey. Deep in Eastern Europe, readers will actually travel to their inner self, down the secrets of the human soul, through the darkness of consciousness and emotions. The unusual storyline will excite and engulf readers, taking them to a distant reality where nothing is what they expect.
The Awakening Madness series tells the story of a woman who is wondering who she is, a man who is fighting with himself and both of them struggling to find their way.
A strange fate begins on the count of ONE.
