Usherpa President Listed Among Industry’s Elite Women
Chris Harrington has been recognized again for her industry leadership.
I know first-hand that there are a great many very strong female leaders in our industry and it’s nice to see so many of them being recognized. ”DENVER, CO, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usherpa, the real estate and mortgage industry’s original enterprise CRM technology, is proud to announce that co-founder and President Chris Harrington has been recognized by Mortgage Professional America magazine and has made the publication’s sixth annual Elite Women list. Harrington was listed among the top 67 female executives in the industry who are all working in roles that impact the industry and who the editors say, “demonstrate a clear passion for their work.” The complete list was published in the July issue of Mortgage Professional America (MPA).
“I am very proud to be listed among this fantastic group of female executives,” Harrington said. “I’m also pleased to see that this year’s group is so large. I know first-hand that there are a great many very strong female leaders in our industry and it’s nice to see so many of them being recognized. Kudos to MPA for administering this great program.”
Mortgage Professional America invited industry professionals from across the country to nominate exceptional female leaders for its annual list. Nominators were asked to describe the nominee’s standout professional achievements over the past 12 months, along with their contributions to diversity and inclusion in the industry and how they’ve given back through volunteer roles and charity work.
Recommendations from managers and senior industry professionals were also considered. After a thorough review of all the nominations, the MPA team narrowed down the list to the final 67 Elite Women who have made their mark on the industry.
Harrington is a marketing expert and fintech leader with 30-years of experience in high-tech management, developing state-of-the-art CRM platforms combined with automated content marketing services. During Harrington’s impressive careers, she has become a leader in high-tech real estate and mortgage relationship management SaaS solutions and an expert in developing state-of-the-art CRM platforms combined with automated content marketing services. She is the president and co-founder of the industry’s most sophisticated SaaS, cloud-based Smart CRM FinTech company providing technology and marketing solutions for thousands of real estate and mortgage professionals. Currently, Harrington leads the company’s vision and growth strategy, working closely with leaders in every department, from software engineering to sales & marketing to customer service.
Usherpa is the mortgage and real estate industry’s most sophisticated, cloud-based CRM/Marketing Automation system. Data gathered by independent researchers has found that Usherpa users consistently close twice as many loans as non-users. Usherpa’s marketing automation was named to the prestigious HousingWire 2021 and 2022 Tech100 lists. Usherpa was the only company in 2021 to make both real estate and mortgage lending lists. Usherpa’s Smart CRM software has helped thousands of loan officers stay connected with partners and clients over the past 25+ years. Find out more by visiting the company online.
About Mortgage Professional America
We are the world’s leading independent mortgage publisher (www.mpamag.com), reaching over 140,000 mortgage and finance professionals daily in four markets. We publish magazines, daily news, opinion and analysis in addition to a growing series of special reports – industry surveys and rankings showcasing the best individuals, companies and products in the market.
About Usherpa
Usherpa has been serving the mortgage and real estate industry since 1995, when it was founded as Media Center LLC. The company offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training to help Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents make the most of its effortless, fully-automated CRM. Usherpa users are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.
