Unseen Opportunity that Medical Tourism Market in North America is Carrying; Participants Still Eyeing 14.4% Growth

Medical Tourism Market in North America

Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title North America Medical Tourism Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Angeles en Lnea, Centro Mdico ABC, Galenia Hospital, Hospital San Jos, Mdica Sur, SA de CV, and Star Mdica.

The North America medical tourism market accounted for $20,279 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $52,786 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 14.4% from 2017 to 2023. The process of traveling outside the country of residence for the purpose of receiving medical treatment and care is known as medical tourism. Medical tourists avail different treatments such as cancer treatment, cardiovascular treatment, neurological treatment, fertility treatment, and others. The escalation in healthcare costs associated in developed countries, has forced individuals to look for affordable alternatives, and has therefore imperatively contributed to supplement the medical tourism market.

Medical Tourism Market Key Players: Angeles en Lnea, Centro Mdico ABC, Galenia Hospital, Hospital San Jos, Mdica Sur, SA de CV, and Star Mdica.

Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type: Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Fertility Treatment, and Others

Medical Tourism Market by Country: U.S., Canada, Mexico

