Cricket Equipment Market 2025 Trends: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2032, Claims AMR

The cricket equipment market was valued at $680.20 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032.

The cricket equipment market size was valued at $680.20 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cricket equipment refers to the multiple equipment and gear required for playing the game of cricket. This equipment is intended to assure the players' comfort, security, and performance throughout the game. Cricket equipment consists of four main components: the bat, ball, stumps, and protective gear. A helmet, padding, gloves, thigh guards, chest guard, and abdominal protection are all essential pieces of protective equipment for players.The cricket equipment market size was valued at $680.20 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032.𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝒃𝒆𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒕'𝒔 𝒕𝒐𝒐 𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒆 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06355 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on distribution channel, the sports retail stores segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for less than two-fifths of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Sports retail stores serve as important hubs for players and enthusiasts to physically engage with and evaluate a wide selection of cricket equipment. The success and domination of sports stores in the cricket equipment industry stems from their ability to provide hands-on experience, allowing buyers to feel the size, grip, and balance of cricket equipment before purchasing. Furthermore, knowledgeable staff members at these establishments frequently give significant insights and recommendations, which influence purchasing decisions.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝On the basis of the region, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2022 accounting for more than half of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Cricket enjoys a high cultural significance in nations such as India, Australia, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, resulting in a large and dedicated cricket fan base. The sport's enthusiastic fan base supports a significant market for high-quality cricket equipment, which ranges from bats and balls to protective gear. As cricket grows in popularity throughout the area, the market enjoys a huge increase, with both professional and amateur players boosting purchases.The cricket equipment market is segmented into product type, price point, distribution channel, and region. Depending on product type, the market is segregated into bats, balls, protective gear, and others. On the basis of price point, it is fragmented into economical, medium, and high. By distribution channel, it is categorized into hypermarkets/supermarkets, sports retail stores, branded outlets, and others. On the basis of region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.Players operating in the cricket equipment market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their cricket equipment market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06355 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:Gray-NicollsKookaburra Sport Pty LtdGunn & Moore (GM)Sareen Sports IndustriesAdidas AGNew Balance Athletics, IncSG (Sanspareils Greenlands)British Cricket Balls LimitedSpartan SportsDelux Sports CompanySommers SportKey finding of the studyIn 2022, on the basis of product type, the bats segment was the highest contributor to the cricket equipment industry.According to the cricket equipment market analysis, on the basis of price point, medium segment generated the highest revenue in 2022, and is likely to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period.According to the cricket equipment market trends, on the basis of distribution channel, the sports retail stores segment garnered the highest revenue in 2022, and is likely to grow at a substantial rate during the cricket equipment market forecast period.According to the cricket equipment market demand, on the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region was the major revenue contributor in 2022, and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fast-fashion-market-A33267 𝐆𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐖𝐢𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/glueless-wigs-market-A144550

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.