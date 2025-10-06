[2025] Desiccant in Turkey Market Trends in Industrial Applications, Growth Opportunities, 2031

Turkey Desiccant Market Analysis

The Turkey desiccant market is projected to reach $1.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Turkey Desiccant Market by Type (Silica Gel, Activated Alumina, Activated Charcoal, Zeolite, Calcium Chloride, Clay, and Others) by End-Use Industry (Packaging, Food, Pharmaceutical, Electronics, and Others): Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the Turkey desiccant market was valued at $0.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031. Prime determinants of growth: The Turkey Desiccant market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as growing demand for activated alumina in wastewater treatment applications and increasing demand for desiccants from various end-use industries as desiccant is used to absorb moisture in a variety of applications where the presence and humidity of water might damage objects, such as food, electronics, pharmaceutical, and domestic items. However, the high investment costs associated with desiccants hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, the increase in the use of desiccants in the pharmaceutical industry offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the Turkey desiccant market. The activated alumina segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period. Based on the type, the silica gel segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of Turkey desiccant market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that silica gel is a polar absorbent with a high capacity for absorbing basic substances. It is made from an aqueous solution of sodium silicate that is acidified to generate a gelatinous precipitate that is rinsed and dehydrated. It is a highly active desiccant that comes in a variety of mesh sizes and is suitable for a variety of industrial applications. There is no chemical reaction in the silica gel desiccant during adsorption and no by-products are produced. It is non-delicious, and its shape and size remain constant, even when saturated with water, its outer surfaces remain dry, and it continues free flowing. However, the activated alumina segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. This can be attributed to the fact that activated alumina is a highly porous material commonly used as a desiccant due to its strong moisture-absorbing properties. It is made from aluminum oxide and has a large surface area, allowing it to effectively adsorb water vapor from the air, gases, and liquids. In its role as a desiccant, activated alumina is used to prevent the deterioration of products sensitive to moisture, such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and foods. The Food segment is expected to lead the trial by 2031. Based on the end-use industry, the food segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of Turkey desiccant market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact desiccants are used in the food industry to ensure food stays fresh. Their non-toxic nature and anti-caking agents prevent foods from clumping together, allowing quick and easy transportation and consumption. Precipitated silica gel is commonly found in beverages as a clearing agent, making drinks flow better. Moreover, drink-clearing agents are used to improve the quality of essential oils, refreshments, liquors, and non-alcoholic drinks and are known to remove haziness or cloudiness from a drink, making it clearer when consumed. However, the pharmaceutical segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031. This can be attributed to the fact that desiccants play a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industry by effectively managing moisture levels to ensure the quality, stability, and efficacy of various medications and products. These moisture-absorbing agents are utilized to protect sensitive pharmaceutical formulations, packaging materials, and equipment from humidity-induced degradation, which can lead to chemical instability, microbial growth, and reduced shelf life. Top Market Players: BASF SE, Clariant, Desi Kimya, Desiccare, Inc., Dow, Evonik Industries AG, Fuji Silysia, INEOS, Marista, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the Turkey Desiccant market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. For More Details: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/10/30/2768846/0/en/Turkey-Desiccant-Market-Size-Worth-1-3-Million-by-2031-CAGR-3-2-AMR.html

