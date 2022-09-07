Premier BPO Launches Partner Alliance Program
Company establishes dedicated team for Channel Partners to sell Co-Sourcing ServicesCLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier BPO, a Co-Sourcing firm that helps companies manage a blended workforce, recently inaugurated the Partner Alliance Program. Enrolled partners can refer leads or co-sell services. The program is not meant for “white-label” or sub-contract arrangements.
Eligible Partner Types:
- Consultants,
- Call centers, shared services, and back-office outsourcing industry influencers,
- Technology companies and systems integrators,
- Private equity and VC firms,
- Industry affiliates, professional trade organizations,
- Professional firms such as CPA’s, law firms
The business process outsourcing market revenue is expected to reach US$ 330 bn in 2022, with most revenue generated in the US ($122 bn), in global comparison. It is also projected to show a CAGR of ~ 6.7% between 2022 – 2027 resulting in a market volume of US $ 450 bn by 2027. - Statista
For channel partners with influence across IT functions, the IT outsourcing marketing is on a growth trajectory.
Partner Benefits:
As an enrolled channel partner, our dedicated team, led by Sheraz Chaudhary, will keep a pipeline cadence and serve as a liaison for partners. Partners can expect to earn commissions for introductions and helping to open up new relationships for Premier BPO.
Co-Sourcing Services:
Partners can represent Premier BPO across our entire portfolio including call center services and back-office functions aimed at helping companies grow their business, focus on retention or other business outcomes.
Learn More:
To learn more about the services provided by Premier BPO or learn the steps involved in enrolling, please contact our Partner Alliance Team via our dedicated Partner Alliance Program webpage.
About Premier BPO:
Premier BPO seeks to be a seamless extension of its client’s business processes. This is done by immersing itself in the client’s values and objectives and by providing dedicated resources that serve as a blended workforce within the client’s organization. The company offers co-sourcing, a hybrid approach to outsourcing, across multiple functions for several industries through world-class global sites. Premier BPO has invested in security and compliance processes including obtaining PCI compliance and has been serving clients since 2003.
Sources:
Buchholz, K. (April 26, 2022). IT Outsourcing Picks up Pace in the Covid Age [Digital image]. Retrieved August 20, 2022, from https://www-statista-com.i.ezproxy.nypl.org/chart/27323/worldwide-revenue-of-it-outsourcing/
Sheraz Chaudhry
Premier BPO LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn