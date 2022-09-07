Photavia and Tranquility Lifestyle Solutions Team to Deliver Reminisce with Relevance and more

Tranquility Lifestyle Solutions (TLS), a global provider of customized solutions for the provision of high-quality Home Care for seniors, has formed a distribution alliance with Photavia®, creators and producers of short films that engage, entertain, educ

This is a still frame from a PHOTAVIA short video. This is the first video PHOTAVIA produced as part of the "A Moment in Time" Series. These V-Clips™ are all two minute segments.