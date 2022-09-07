Submit Release
5th Annual Sonoma Valley Authors Festival Announces Virtual Content

The 2022 Sonoma Valley Authors Festival (SVAF) continues online, with 21 sessions from best-selling authors.

We are delighted to offer the festival on demand, so everyone has the opportunity to watch these incredible speakers”
— Co-Founders, David and Ginny Freeman,
SONOMA, CA, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Sonoma Valley Authors Festival (SVAF) continues! Experience the Sonoma Valley Authors Festival anytime, anywhere—online. Watch this year’s 21 speakers and authors on demand, including Amor Towles, Tracy K. Smith, Erik Larson, Bill Browder, Mary Roach, Desmond Shum, Dave Barry, Jeffrey Brown, Nikki Erlick and more during the Virtual Event, September 10 – October 8, 2022.

At a time when the art of listening seems to be disappearing, the need for civil discourse has never been greater. The Sonoma Valley Authors Festival features speakers and authors who engage listeners eager for thoughtful conversations and discussions of ideas. This year, the entire SVAF event is available to view online, for those who missed the in-person event (August 26-28, 2022).

The 2022 Virtual Sonoma Valley Authors Festival is an additional, digital feature of the annual event. Launched in 2018, SVAF is a curated lecture series designed to “Stimulate the minds and nourishing the souls of readers” by bringing people together to hear exceptional authors from a variety of literary genres, and speakers who are thought leaders in science, technology, and medicine, in a series of “TED-Talk” style presentations.

“We are delighted to offer the festival on demand, so everyone has the opportunity to watch these incredible speakers,” says David and Ginny Freeman, Co-Founders. “From the imaginative historical fiction of Amor Towles and the political intrigue of Bill Browder and Desmond Shum to the astounding debut of Nikki Erlick and the silly, funny hilariousness that is Mary Roach and humorist Dave Barry plus many more, these are remarkable writers, people and thought leaders changing our world.”

Virtual Pass holders will enjoy the gift of lifelong learning, meaningful conversations and world-class authors—for themselves, or as a gift for family and friends. It’s great for book clubs to see a favorite writer, surprise a special book lover, or just to watch festival favorites over again. And the on demand format, with instant electronic delivery, allows viewers to watch from anywhere in the world!

Virtual Passes for the 2022 Sonoma Valley Authors Festival are available now for $59 at svauthorsfest.org/virtual All passes include unlimited online access September 10 – October 8, 2022.

The Sonoma Valley Authors Festival is made possible through the generous support of individual donors, corporate sponsors, and committed volunteers. SVAF is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization Tax ID #84-4846165.

About Sonoma Valley Authors Festival
The Sonoma Valley Authors Festival (SVAF) was founded by husband and wife team David
and Ginny Freeman, who began developing the event after retiring to Sonoma County in 2016. The inaugural SVAF event was held May 2018, in honor of their mothers who were lifelong readers and learners. The Sonoma Valley Authors Festival is made possible only through the generous support of individual donors, corporation sponsors and volunteers. The Festival has no employees, with Co-Founders Ginny and David Freeman donating their time, making a personal financial commitment, and drawing no salary.

