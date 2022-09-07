Maxon One Fall Update Brings Advanced Simulation, Overall Enhancements and Optimized Workflows

Enhanced Soft Bodies and Symmetry for Cinema 4D, New Capsules, Polygonal Modeling in Forger, and Improved Workflow Throughout Highlight Release

Maxon, developers of professional software solutions for editors, filmmakers, motion designers and visual effects artists, today announced a host of updates to the company's product line. With this major Fall 2022 update, Maxon One receives a wide range of new features and enhancements. Cinema 4D 2023 introduces some of the most requested features - including dramatic simulation advancements, modeling with symmetry, improved asset management and native OCIO support. The Redshift team continues its breakneck development pace by adding Stacked Materials. Forger now supports entirely new professional workflows with the addition of Cinema 4D's polygonal modeling engine. Red Giant added text effects for Universe, new sprites for Trapcode and performance updates for VFX. Moves by Maxon gets a facelift and improved workflow. And Maxon continues to add value to its Capsules initiative with new assets for Cinema 4D.

Cinema 4D 2023 introduces new features, including Symmetry modeling, enhancements to the Unified Simulation System, Vertex Maps and Vertex Color tags Fields control on most generators and support for OpenColorIO so artists can take full advantage of cinematic ACEScg color space and a unified color pipeline across all Maxon tools. Additionally, C4D 2023 includes an improved GoZ bridge for easy transfer of models between C4D and ZBrush. Finally, a new collection of coffee table Capsules optimized with Redshift materials has been added.

Redshift: On top of the recent advancements - Rounded Corners, Random Walk and major developments to volume technology, the latest version now includes Material Stacking for decals, material blending and texture remapping.

Forger now includes Cinema 4D's powerful, Polygonal Modeling Tools for extruding points, edges or polygons, beveling edges and more – right inside of Forger. An on-screen 3D Gizmo supplies useful actions such as moving along an axis, rotation, scaling and transforming. And, artists can move models between Forger and Cinema 4D easily using the new Sharing feature.

Red Giant 2023

Trapcode now includes over 75 new animated sprites for 2D shapes and bursts. And, the loading time for the Particular Designer has been dramatically improved.

now includes over 75 new animated sprites for 2D shapes and bursts. And, the loading time for the Particular Designer has been dramatically improved. Magic Bullet adds the recently released Halation and Diffusion tools to Looks in Cinema 4D and an improved Looks C4D workflow in OCIO mode . There have been major improvements to the Looks integration in Unreal Engine 5. Finally, Denoiser is now available for Final Cut Pro and compatible with Apple M1 machines.

adds the recently released tools to and an improved . There have been major improvements to the Finally, is now available for and compatible with Apple M1 machines. VFX offers enhanced performance and stability, and many performance enhancements for Supercomp, Primatte, Real Lens Flares and more.

offers enhanced performance and stability, and many performance enhancements for Supercomp, Primatte, Real Lens Flares and more. Universe has added support for alpha layers in Avid Media Composer, the ability to generate text effects, track mattes and more, and over 100 new presets for Generators.

Moves by Maxon with a new look and updates to capture workflows and stability, it's now even easier to capture face and body movements.

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon's innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Our product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the creativity-on-the-go Forger mobile sculpting app; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution.

Maxon's team is comprised of fun, passionate people who believe in building and empowering a successful artistic community. From our popular, inclusive events to our free Cineversity educational resources, Maxon recognizes that developing strong connections with creatives and fostering their professional growth is integral to our ability to stay on top of industry trends and better serve customers.

Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.

