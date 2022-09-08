Childhood Cancer Nonprofit Releases How-to Guidebook on Advocacy

Children's Cancer Cause Advocacy Toolkit

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Our Advocacy Toolkit provides a roadmap for people who are passionate about speaking up and working together to create a better future for children with cancer.” — Steve Wosahla, CEO of Children’s Cancer Cause

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Cancer Cause is proud to announce the release of a new digital guidebook about how to be an effective advocate for children with cancer. The September publication of the Children’s Cancer Cause Advocacy Toolkit coincides with National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and is now available to download at childrenscancercause.org/toolkit.

The Children's Cancer Cause Advocacy Toolkit was created with a broad audience in mind. It provides basic foundational information for individuals interested in advocating in the fight against childhood cancer. The purpose of the toolkit is to educate, engage, and empower any citizen to make their voice heard with elected officials and decision makers. Its focus is on federal legislative advocacy, but it also touches on personal, community, and media advocacy at the local level.

“While the survival rates for some childhood cancers have improved significantly, cancer remains the number one cause of death by disease in our children,” said Steve Wosahla, Chief Executive Officer of Children’s Cancer Cause. “To change this story, we need to harness the collective power of individual advocates on issues like developing less toxic therapies, improving access to care, and addressing the lifelong health needs of survivors. Our Advocacy Toolkit provides a roadmap for people who are passionate about speaking up and working together to create a better future for children with cancer and the more than 500,000 survivors of childhood cancer in the United States.”

This free toolkit walks advocates through childhood cancer facts and talking points, as well as messaging strategies, relationship-building tools, step-by-step instructions for meeting with Members of Congress, and much more. This how-to guide contains sample templates for writing letters to elected officials and local media outlets, and it covers fresh topics like the rise of virtual lobbying as an outcome of the pandemic.

Visit childrenscancercause.org/toolkit to learn more and download a PDF of this new e-book, and visit childrenscancercause.org/kan to sign up for the Kids Action Network, a community of grassroots advocates around the country.

Children’s Cancer Cause is the leading national advocacy organization working to achieve access to less toxic and more effective pediatric cancer therapies; to expand resources for research and specialized care; and to address the unique needs and challenges of childhood cancer survivors and their families. Children’s Cancer Cause leads efforts to ensure that these needs and perspectives of children with cancer are integrated into the highest deliberations on health care and cancer policy at the Federal level.