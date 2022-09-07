Submit Release
Kixie Is Sponsoring, Exhibiting at HubSpot’s INBOUND 2022 Conference

Representatives from Kixie are exhibiting and sharing insights at HubSpot's INBOUND 2022 conference.

Kixie, makers of the PowerCall sales engagement software, is sponsoring and exhibiting at the INBOUND conference in Boston, MA from September 6-9, 2022.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives from Kixie are excited to be meeting with sales and marketing professionals and hearing from keynote speakers at the event. INBOUND is powered by HubSpot, the industry leader in customer relationship management software. This is Kixie's first time sponsoring and exhibiting at the conference, which is the largest INBOUND conference to date.

Attendees will be hearing from industry experts, philanthropists, and world leaders; including former US President Barack Obama, Dr. Jane Goodall, Viola Davis, and many more. Executives and thought leaders from over 161 countries are in attendance, to collaborate across marketing, sales, customer service, and revenue operations.

Kixie is exhibiting and leading chat workshops at the INBOUND 2022 conference, sharing insights on business to consumer communications, specifically how to improve outbound and inbound calling efforts with technology including:

Local presence dialing
• SMS automation
Multi-line auto dialing
Voicemail drop

If you run a sales team and want to improve your team’s productivity, come visit booth #44 at the INBOUND conference or learn more here: https://www.kixie.com/solutions/sales-managers/

About Kixie: Achieve more sales with ultra-reliable, easily automated calling & texting that works with leading CRMs like HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive and more. Integrate Kixie’s sales engagement platform with your current tech stack in just a few minutes. Try out the sales automations and calling capabilities free for 7 days: https://www.kixie.com/sign-up/

