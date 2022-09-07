Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 and SR143 this weekend  (Sept. 9-12)

PHOENIX –The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan ahead if they are going to travel on westbound Interstate 10 in the East Valley this weekend.

Westbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and State Route 143 from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, to 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept.11, as crews with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project continue to work on the new Broadway Road bridge.

The following ramps will also be closed:

The ramps to westbound I-10 from westbound US 60.

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads.

The westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue.

ADOT is opening westbound I-10 early on Sunday morning to ensure access to the Arizona Cardinals’ home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium. Fans traveling to the stadium from the Southeast Valley or Southern Arizona can also use the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway.

Detours: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10. Drivers heading to the West Valley can bypass the work zone by using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) west and north to connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue.

Motorists who are traveling on westbound I-10 and US 60 to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport can use the Sky Harbor Boulevard entrance from Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

Note: Once westbound I-10 reopens, the westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 will be closed for work zone set up. This may occur as early as 4 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. The ramp will remain closed until 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12. Detour: Use westbound I-10 to Broadway Road to eastbound I-10 to access US 60.

At the same time, the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road will remain closed. Detour: Drivers can use the westbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street instead.

# # #

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.



