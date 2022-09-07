Skillable Announces Executive Chairman and New Chief Executive Officer

Chris McCarthy joins Skillable as CEO.

Corey Hynes, Founder and CEO, will transition to Executive Chairman of the Board and Chris McCarthy, former CEO of Degreed, will join Skillable as CEO.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable announced today that Corey Hynes, Founder and CEO, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman as part of the company’s Board of Directors. Chris McCarthy, former CEO of Degreed, will join as Chief Executive Officer.

“Over the last two decades, we’ve experienced incredible growth in our technology stack, product and services suite and customer partnerships,” says Corey. “We strive to bring together the best people and ideas to empower organizations to increase opportunities through skilling and this latest evolution is true to those ideals.”

In the Executive Chairman role, Corey will focus on Skillable’s solutions roadmap, expanding the portfolio of “lab first” learning products and services.

“Chris is a seasoned leader with deep roots in our industry and ecosystem,” says Corey. “He has a core belief that skills are the currency of the future and that Skillable is uniquely capable of helping our customers achieve success through validated skills development.”

Prior to joining Skillable, Chris served eight years as CEO and COO at Degreed, where he led the organization through a period of tremendous growth. Chris also serves on the boards for Podium Education and Lingo Live and is a graduate of Northeastern University and Harvard Business School.

“Verified, experiential learning is the future of our industry and Skillable has defined what a modern, lab first solution should be,” says Chris. “I'm honored and excited to join the Skillable team and partner with our customers to build the next generation of hands-on skilling experiences.”

This leadership transition follows Skillable being named to the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year, moving up the ranks of the fastest-growing companies in the United States.

“Over the last year, we invested in our infrastructure, products and services to best support our customers and their learners’ needs,” says Corey. “Our capability to grow regardless of the economic climate is a testament to the core strength of this organization. As we look forward, we are incredibly excited. We are at the beginning of a new era for skilling, one that is built on validated outcomes that are simple to build and deliver at massive scale.”

Learn more about Skillable and its vision at skillable.com/vision.

About Skillable

Skillable is the virtual labs platform built to adapt quickly in the face of constant change. A four-time Inc. 5000 company, Skillable believes validated experiences and challenge-centric learning will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Veritas, Skillsoft and New Horizons trust Skillable’s full stack lab development and hosting platform. To date in 2022, 4 million labs have been launched by 725,000 learners (26% above last year at this time!) and Skillable has supported 25 million lab launches over its tenure.

Skillable’s journey began in 2004, when Corey founded holSystems. The company grew as Microsoft’s preferred lab hosting and delivery vendor, managing events and training programs worldwide. In November 2014, holSystems incorporated with Terillian Technologies to become Learn on Demand Systems. On November 1, 2021, the company known for transformation transformed itself, rebranding from Learn on Demand Systems to Skillable, further connecting the organization’s name to its vision that validated experiences and challenge-centric learning will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees.