Southlea Expands Globally by Joining the GECN Group

Southlea becoming part of the GECN allows Canadian companies to tap into global insights while working with a local independent advisory firm with a deep understanding of the Canadian market.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southlea is pleased to announce it has joined the Global Governance and Executive Compensation Group (GECN). The GECN is a group of select premier independent advisory firms specialized in the more challenging aspects of compensation and governance faced by organizations today, both globally and in their local markets.
GECN Chairman, Gabe Shawn Varges, remarked: “We are delighted to have Southlea. Its service offerings and client-focus align with the GECN’s mission and values, while increasing the GECN’s reach to Canada, a major economy with strong corporate governance practices.” He added: "Southlea will contribute to the GECN’s ability to address the growing client demand for globally-informed support."
Amanda Voegeli, President and Managing Partner of Southlea, said: “Southlea becoming part of the GECN allows Canadian companies to tap into global insights while working with a local independent advisory firm with a deep understanding of the Canadian market.”
Southlea will continue to be partner-owned and led, focused on building long-term relationships with clients by providing tailored advice and fresh perspectives. We take a team-based approach and have an inclusive and diverse team of professionals aligned with our purpose to meet our client’s changing needs.
In addition to now becoming the only independent Canadian executive compensation advisory firm with a truly global reach, Southlea’s differentiators include:
- A collaborative approach: As the independent advisor to the HR and Compensation Committee, we believe it is important to work collaboratively with management, as it helps us to better understand the business and the perspectives of all stakeholders and to ultimately give better advice in the best interests of the company.
- A distinct perspective: While market insights are important context, an advisor needs to provide a clear perspective on what this means for the company.
- A proven process: Given the increasing complexity of executive compensation, the process is critical to ensuring buy-in across all stakeholders while developing fair and balanced pay programs.
ABOUT THE GLOBAL GOVERNANCE AND EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION GROUP (GECN)
The GECN (www.gecn.com) is a group of premier independent advisory firms specializing in the type of complex compensation and governance challenges that companies and other institutions increasingly face today, both globally and in their respective markets. The GECN serves clients on all continents. Its locations include New York, Louisville, Dallas, and Los Angeles in the U.S.; Toronto in Canada; London in the UK, Zurich, Geneva and Kyiv in Europe; Singapore in Asia; Melbourne and Sydney in Australia; and Johannesburg, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth in Africa.
ABOUT SOUTHLEA GROUP
As an independent advisory firm owned by its partners, Southlea, a GECN Group company (www.southlea.com) offers boards and senior management teams fresh ideas and perspectives on people and pay programs to enhance business results.
