Southlea Expands to Quebec with Addition of Senior Consultant in Executive Compensation
Jean-Francois Malo is joining Southlea to lead the delivery of comprehensive compensation solutions to our clients in Quebec
I am thrilled to be joining Southlea and leading the charge in delivering comprehensive compensation solutions to our clients in Quebec”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Southlea, a leading consulting firm specializing in executive compensation and governance solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-Francois Malo as a new Senior Consultant for the Quebec market. This strategic expansion marks Southlea's commitment to providing unparalleled expertise and services to clients in the Quebec market.
— Jean-Francois Malo
With its well-established reputation as a trusted partner in compensation consulting, Southlea's expansion into the Quebec market demonstrates the company's dedication to serving the unique needs of Quebec-based organizations. Jean-Francois brings a wealth of experience in the field, ensuring that Southlea continues to deliver independent and objective advice with tailored compensation plans that support business priorities.
"Quebec is a dynamic and diverse market with its own set of challenges and opportunities in executive compensation," said Amanda Voegeli, President at Southlea. "We are excited to welcome Jean-Francois as an experienced executive compensation consultant who brings not only deep knowledge of the Quebec market but also a keen understanding of the cultural and regulatory nuances that are crucial for success in this province."
As the only Canadian compensation consulting practice in the GECN – a group of premier, independent consulting firms around the world - providing access to over 150 colleagues serving over 35 countries, Southlea is now uniquely positioned to support Quebec companies with global operations.
Jean-Francois will collaborate closely with local businesses to offer a differentiated compensation consulting experience. He will combine the latest global insights with local market knowledge to develop business aligned compensation programs that attract, retain, and motivate talent.
"I am thrilled to be joining Southlea and leading the charge in delivering comprehensive compensation solutions to our clients in Quebec," said Jean-Francois. "By leveraging Southlea's global expertise and tailoring it to the unique needs of the Quebec market, we are poised to drive growth and success for organizations throughout the province."
“Je suis ravi de me joindre à Southlea et d’être aux premiers rangs pour fournir des solutions aux défis de rémunération de nos clients au Québec” a déclaré Jean-Francois. “Pouvant puiser dans l’expertise globale de Southlea afin de l’adapter aux besoins uniques du Québec, nous sommes prêts à supporter la croissance et le succès des organisations dans la province.”
About Southlea:
Southlea is a national independent compensation consulting firm that provides global perspectives as a GECN Group company working with over 150 compensation professionals in 15 countries. We have offices in Toronto and Montreal with clients across Canada representing all industries and organization structures. Our team of advisors is multi-disciplined with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We are proud to be a certified Women’s Business Enterprise by WBE Canada and to be Rainbow Registered as an LGBT+ friendly organization.
