Update #3: Officers Identified in Cedar Rapids OIS

September 7, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Police Officers involved in the August 30, 2022 shooting have been identified as:

Investigator Christopher Christy - 14 years of law enforcement experience

and Sergeant Bryson Garringer - 12 years of law enforcement experience

Both Investigator Christy and Sergeant Garringer voluntarily interviewed with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Both officers remain on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, the officer’s interview’s along with the investigative facts will be forwarded to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for review. No further information will be released at this time.

Officer Involved Shooting-Subject Identified

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa: The individual shot while interfacing with Cedar Rapids Police Officers has been identified as:

William Isaac Rich (22 yrs old) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

As previously mentioned, an autopsy has been scheduled with the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner. The DCI continues to conduct interviews and collect evidence relative to the investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the investigative report will be forwarded to the Linn County Attorney’s Office for review.

No further information will be released at this time

Officer Involved Shooting-Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa: On August 30, 2022, at approximately 12:55 AM, Officers of the Cedar Rapids Police Department were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at the Inn Circle located at 5560 6th Street S.W. Two Officers encountered a male subject who was still on scene. While attempting to detain the subject, the subject brandished a weapon and Officers discharged their weapons. The Officers were not injured during the encounter. The subject sustained fatal injuries as a result of the officer involved shooting. An autopsy has been scheduled with the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was notified and requested to investigate the incident. Per protocol, the Officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the investigation. The name of the subject is being withheld, pending notification of family. The names of the Officers are being withheld, pending an interview with the DCI.

No additional information will be released at this time.

