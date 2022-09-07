The 3E Event Invites Women of All Ages to Harness Their Power and Elevate Their Lives and Others Around Them
The 3E Event Sept 30 to Oct 1 Womens Retreat to Harness Inner Power and Raise Funds for Motherless Children, Westin Resort, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Liza Boubari, clinical hypnotherapist and founder of the 3E method, host of The 3E Event for women, and CEO of HealWithin where women come to evolve into the person who makes their big impact in the world around them.
8th Annual 3E Event is a 2-day inspirational retreat for women to unlock their powers within and become the most empowered version of themselves ever.
— Liza Boubari, Founder and Host, The 3E Event.
HealWithin, a mind-body healing and stress management center guiding women to let go of habits that keep them from living their best lives, invites women from around the world to its 8th Annual 3E Event, Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, at The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Tickets are on sale now at 2 for $500 and individual tickets for $299. Visit The3Eevent.com/tickets to register and reserve your hotel room.
Hosted by Liza Boubari, clinical hypnotherapist and founder of HealWithin, The 3E Event motivates, inspires, and empowers women through a guided 2-day journey to Evoke what was, Embrace what is, and Evolve to the life of your dreams.
“As women, we tend to take care of everyone else and put our own needs last. This September 30 to October 1 is a 2-day get-away retreat just for you. The ladies who want a break from caring for others and gain time to focus on themselves,” says Boubari. “This relaxing, rejuvenating, and inspiring event harnesses the power that lives inside of you so that you can return home refreshed and inspired as the new you. The real you. The best you.”
Boubari’s proprietary 3E method elevates women by opening hearts, expanding minds, transforming lives, and being part of a legacy for internal change and external wellness.
This transformational 2-day retreat will provide:
‒ The code to unleashing your impact on your life and your family’s
‒ Tools to harness your inner power to make an indelible impact
‒ Insights to capitalize on your feminine strengths
‒ The guide to mastering your personal perceptions and attitudes
‒ Techniques to live in joy and connection
‒ Influence over your life trajectory
‒ Guidance to define and live your legacy, as defined by you
Attendees will work with a variety of empowerment gurus, business strategists, healers, book publishers, clutter experts and others who will elevate their hearts, minds, and lives along the 3E journey. Guests will work with:
1. Michael D. Butler, book publisher who turns women’s stories into books and passions into careers that empower others toward greatness.
2. Baydsar Thomasian, political consultant who inspires women to aim high, solve problems, and make a difference in society.
3. Conni Ponturo, Pilates instructor and a leading authority in pain-free living at every age through a harmonious connection of mind, emotions, and body.
4. Jasmine Montoya, intuitive guide and healing facilitator who guides women on their path to self-actualization, love, and peace, as they define the life they want and set a path to create the reality.
5. Lisa MacCarley, probate and conservatorship attorney and an advocate for women’s rights who led the Britney Spears’ #FreeBritney campaign when her constitutional rights were violated and became internationally recognized as a leader of the probate court reform movement.
6. Liza Boubari, founder of HealWithin who invented the 3E methodology. After healing her own life more than 20 years ago, she now finds joy in empowering women to live their best lives.
7. Mel Mason, The Clutter Expert who guides women to free their minds and lives from clutter to experience greater happiness and abundance in every area of their lives.
8. Natalie Shaghzoian, holistic healer who guides women to transform anger and anxiety into physical, mental, and spiritual balance.
9. Patrina Wisdom, wealth mentor who inspires women through her Badass Bodacious Life Movement to approach life unapologetically to become the CEO of every part of their lives.
10. Jennifer L. Horspool, Mistress of Ceremonies, international speaker, global brand strategist, and founder of Engagement PR & Marketing who elevates brands by getting business owners, executives, and companies seen, known, and revered for their expertise.
The 3E Event is sponsored by Michael D. Butler, CEO of Beyond Publishing Global, along with So Cal HH & Hospice, and BIGO Live. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds will support Heal Within International – a 501(c)(3) charity supporting motherless children.
If you are ready to transform your life, expand your mind, and elevate your success, come to The 3E Event.
