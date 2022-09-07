The 3E Event Invites Women of All Ages to Harness Their Power and Elevate Their Lives and Others Around Them

The 3E Event Sept 30 to Oct 1 Womens Retreat to Harness Inner Power and Raise Funds for Motherless Children, Westin Resort, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Liza Boubari, clinical hypnotherapist and founder of the 3E method, host of The 3E Event for women, and CEO of HealWithin where women come to evolve into the person who makes their big impact in the world around them.