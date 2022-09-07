I-79 Bridge Inspections this Weekend in Collier Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing I-79 bridge inspection work in Collier Township, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday and Sunday, September 10-11 weather permitting.

Inspection activities will occur on the I-79 bridges over Robinson Run from 6 a.m. to noon each day. Lane restrictions will occur in the northbound direction on Saturday and in the southbound direction on Sunday.

Crews from HDR and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspections.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





