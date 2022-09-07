MassMEDIC Announces 2022 IGNITE Cohort
MassMEDIC is proud to announce the 2022 cohort of MedTech IGNITE, an accelerator program for medtech entrepreneurs, designed and supported by the industry.
IGNITE continues to be the premier accelerator focused on development and support of the medtech start-up community in Massachusetts.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redesigned three-month intensive in-person accelerator program launches with a robust calendar of workshops, bootcamps, mentoring and networking opportunities to bolster the medtech start-up community in Massachusetts.
The Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC) is proud to announce the 2022 cohort of the MedTech IGNITE Program (IGNITE), an accelerator program for medtech entrepreneurs, designed and supported by the medtech industry. Returning to in-person programming after two years of virtual training, IGNITE offers a robust calendar of workshops and networking opportunities in a newly-redesigned intensive two-month program that runs from September – November 2022.
This year’s cohort — representing medtech start-ups from across the Commonwealth and beyond — are developing novel technologies in a wide range of categories.
The Medtech IGNITE 2022 cohort includes:
Oxford Heartbeat are the creators of PreSize® Neurovascular, a medical device software that supports the planning of neurovascular surgeries involving stent devices. By predicting the behaviour of a particular stent in an individual patient’s anatomy with a precision rate of 96.75%, PreSize® helps to ensure surgeons select the optimal device for their patient. Katerina Spranger, PhD, serves as the company’s Co-Founder and CEO.
BrilliantStrings Therapeutics has developed an activated collagen biomaterial capable of repairing injured or degenerated connective tissue (e.g., rotator cuff, meniscus, ACL, tendinopathy) and wounds. Activated collagen can dramatically improve healing, reduce recovery time, and strengthen the injured tissue. Jeff Ruberti, PhD, serves as the company's CEO.
INIA Biosciences develops non-invasive, home-administered, and closed-loop medical devices that combine ultrasound and diagnostic sensing to manage chronic inflammatory diseases. Shen Ning serves as the company’s CEO.
Synthera Health develops personalized care for iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia. Heather Fraser is the company’s CEO.
With the support of sponsors Alira Health, Boyd Technologies, Greenlight Guru, Agile Search, Wilson Sonsini, Teijin Pharma and the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC), IGNITE offers founders mentorship from leaders of the largest medtech organizations in New England, experiential training, and investor introductions, all 100% free of charge.
“The Medtech IGNITE Program accelerates the founder’s journey during the most vulnerable stage of their company’s lifecycle,” said Chief Operating Officer of MassMEDIC and President of Medtech IGNITE, Rachel Robinson. “IGNITE continues to be the premier accelerator focused on development and support of the medtech start-up community in Massachusetts. With the goal of attracting and nurturing the next generation of Boston-area medtech founders and entrepreneurs, we are creating a pipeline of medtech startups who will help fuel the future of the Commonwealth’s medtech ecosystem by establishing offices, hiring teams, and engaging with the MassMEDIC community.”
50 medtech startups have completed the IGNITE Program since it was relaunched in 2019 through a grant from the MLSC. Funding raised by IGNITE companies reached over $100M this year, attracting startups from across the Commonwealth, the U.S. and globally, with a focus on inclusion and diversity among its founders, including an increasing number of female founders (75% female founders in 2022; 60% percent female founders in 2021 and 43% female founders across the last three cohorts).
To learn more about the 2022 cohort, visit: www.massmedic.com/ignite.
