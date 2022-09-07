Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,308 in the last 365 days.

StadiumSpot acquires major competitors, now largest US licensed collegiate pet gear supplier

StadiumSpot collegiate beds for most NCAA schools

70+ StadiumSpot collegiate dog collar selections

With acquisition, StadiumSpot expands market and product portfolio beyond popular one-of-a-kind, patented designs for the ultimate fan pet beds

Now we can give customers and resellers more complete solutions to the thriving pet products market”
— StadiumSpot Founder and COO Buddy Cooper
ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StadiumSpot completes mega-merger, picks up competitors, expands line of licensed sporting pet products to 70+ NCAA Schools

The rapid growth of retail pet product upstart StadiumSpot just accelerated with the company’s acquisition of industry leaders Moonshine and Starfish Vision. StadiumSpot’s merger with two of the category’s largest and oldest licensed sporting pet product brands expands its position in the broader pet products segment and compliments its already strong portfolio of popular collegiate, outdoors and coastal dog beds.

“This acquisition taps the collective strengths of all three companies and leverages the broad pet products market footprint of Moonrise and Star Vision, said company founder and COO Buddy Cooper. “Our products are complimentary and markets are adjacent, and that enables us to access and build a leading position across the entire category.”

StadiumSpot’s inaugural entry into the pet products marketplace in 2020 is an industry success story. Revenues have doubled in each quarter since inception and the momentum continues grow. The recent acquisition roughly doubled their manufacturing and distribution capacity. With offices in Atlanta and Greenville supported by three distribution locations, StadiumSpot sports more than 70 NCAA licensed product agreements for the majority of SEC, ACC, Big10, Big12 and Pac12 schools, as well as a series of popular outdoor sportsman products led by the Guy Harvey line of pet products. The company’s comprehensive collection of pet beds, collars, leashes, toys and apparel are available online or in retail locations throughout the country and distribution agreements are in place with more than 50 resellers & distributors, including Fanatics, Chewy, Home Depot and a host of collegiate bookstores, pet stores and souvenir shops
StadiumSpot’s merger and expansion opens up new customer segments through cross-marketing and cross-selling to existing partners and customers from both legacy companies, explained Klaus Schoening, the founder of the Moonshine business 20 years ago. Complimentary expertise in product development, sourcing and distribution brought synergies to the business that deliver immediate ROI for StadiumSpot and its customers. “Now we can give customers and resellers more complete solutions to the thriving pet products market, while expanding licensing opportunities and driving accelerated growth.”

About StadiumSpot
StadiumSpot makes unique, high-quality pet beds, collars, leashes, toys, accessories and apparel. Officially licensed by NCAA, StadiumSpot also offers one-of-a-kind, patented designs for the ultimate fan pet bed in small, medium and large sizes. Using safe, high-quality, eco-friendly materials like plant-based inks and recycled plastics to make their premium line of pet products, StadiumSpot works with fair-wage supplier and manufacturing partners in the USA and the Americas to ensure a smaller environmental footprint.

Frank Singleton
FSC
+1 678-316-4237
email us here

You just read:

StadiumSpot acquires major competitors, now largest US licensed collegiate pet gear supplier

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.