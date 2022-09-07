StadiumSpot acquires major competitors, now largest US licensed collegiate pet gear supplier
With acquisition, StadiumSpot expands market and product portfolio beyond popular one-of-a-kind, patented designs for the ultimate fan pet beds
Now we can give customers and resellers more complete solutions to the thriving pet products market”ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StadiumSpot completes mega-merger, picks up competitors, expands line of licensed sporting pet products to 70+ NCAA Schools
— StadiumSpot Founder and COO Buddy Cooper
The rapid growth of retail pet product upstart StadiumSpot just accelerated with the company’s acquisition of industry leaders Moonshine and Starfish Vision. StadiumSpot’s merger with two of the category’s largest and oldest licensed sporting pet product brands expands its position in the broader pet products segment and compliments its already strong portfolio of popular collegiate, outdoors and coastal dog beds.
“This acquisition taps the collective strengths of all three companies and leverages the broad pet products market footprint of Moonrise and Star Vision, said company founder and COO Buddy Cooper. “Our products are complimentary and markets are adjacent, and that enables us to access and build a leading position across the entire category.”
StadiumSpot’s inaugural entry into the pet products marketplace in 2020 is an industry success story. Revenues have doubled in each quarter since inception and the momentum continues grow. The recent acquisition roughly doubled their manufacturing and distribution capacity. With offices in Atlanta and Greenville supported by three distribution locations, StadiumSpot sports more than 70 NCAA licensed product agreements for the majority of SEC, ACC, Big10, Big12 and Pac12 schools, as well as a series of popular outdoor sportsman products led by the Guy Harvey line of pet products. The company’s comprehensive collection of pet beds, collars, leashes, toys and apparel are available online or in retail locations throughout the country and distribution agreements are in place with more than 50 resellers & distributors, including Fanatics, Chewy, Home Depot and a host of collegiate bookstores, pet stores and souvenir shops
StadiumSpot’s merger and expansion opens up new customer segments through cross-marketing and cross-selling to existing partners and customers from both legacy companies, explained Klaus Schoening, the founder of the Moonshine business 20 years ago. Complimentary expertise in product development, sourcing and distribution brought synergies to the business that deliver immediate ROI for StadiumSpot and its customers. “Now we can give customers and resellers more complete solutions to the thriving pet products market, while expanding licensing opportunities and driving accelerated growth.”
About StadiumSpot
StadiumSpot makes unique, high-quality pet beds, collars, leashes, toys, accessories and apparel. Officially licensed by NCAA, StadiumSpot also offers one-of-a-kind, patented designs for the ultimate fan pet bed in small, medium and large sizes. Using safe, high-quality, eco-friendly materials like plant-based inks and recycled plastics to make their premium line of pet products, StadiumSpot works with fair-wage supplier and manufacturing partners in the USA and the Americas to ensure a smaller environmental footprint.
