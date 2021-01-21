Leading Microsoft Partner HSO acquires SAGlobal-360 Solutions Group
Acquisition of Former SAGlobal US Operations Expands HSO’s North American Operations and Further Strengthens Industry-Based Go-to-Market StrategyATLANTA, GA, USA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HSO, a global Microsoft cloud business applications partner, today announces the acquisition of SAGlobal, Inc. and their 360 Solutions Group. With immediate effect, SAGlobal, Inc. and their 360 Solutions Group will do business as HSO ProServ, an industry unit of HSO US.
SAGlobal, Inc. and their 360 Solutions Group has established itself as the leader in providing Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform solutions, along with its 360-branded industry solutions in the professional services industries, serving A/E/C, law and consulting firms, accounting practices and other project-based companies. The company has successfully completed hundreds of Dynamics 365 implementations in the US and worldwide, has been awarded 11 Microsoft Partner of the Year awards and is a member of Microsoft’s elite Inner Circle.
Whit McIsaac, CEO of SAGlobal, Inc., comments “As we looked forward to the next stage of our company’s evolution, we identified the need to partner with an established global leader to capitalize on the many opportunities in front of us, to the benefit of our employees, our clients, and our most important business partner, Microsoft. As we learned more about HSO’s vision, its strong culture, its commitment to helping its clients succeed and, its dedicated alignment with Microsoft, it became clear that the combined organization would be strongly positioned to make significant strides.”
HSO has launched several strategic initiatives to strengthen its global presence and industry transformation capabilities for Microsoft cloud business applications both in North America and around the world. Following the acquisition of AKA Enterprise Solutions in August 2020 (with industry expertise in public sector, nonprofit and financial services), the acquisition of SAGlobal, Inc. and their 360 Solutions Group adds a dynamic and rapidly growing professional services industry to the portfolio.
Peter J. ter Maaten, founder and CEO of HSO, explains “For years, the SAGlobal, Inc. business and their 360 Solutions Group has been highly regarded as a leader within the Microsoft community, and is often referenced by Microsoft as a model for building a successful industry-specific go-to-market strategy. As we continue our expansion in the North American market with a focus on industry or practice, the SAGlobal, Inc. business and their 360 Solutions Group accelerates our strategy. I am very excited to welcome the entire SAGlobal, Inc. team and its clients and partners to the HSO family.”
HSO received significant investment in August 2019 from global investment firm The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) to help drive this strategy. The HSO ProServ industry unit that is formed through the SAGlobal, Inc. acquisition will continue to focus solely on developing, implementing, and supporting solutions for the professional services industry.
HSO and SAGlobal, Inc. now combine to build a dedicated global Microsoft transformation partner with deep industry expertise and global reach, enabling customers to accelerate the deployment and impact of digital capabilities.
