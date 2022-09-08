McHenry Interiors Partners with MSI Portland To Bring Affordable Luxury Remodeling to Willamette Valley Oregon
McHenry Interiors is proud to announce a partnership with MSI Portland to bring customers the best selection of quality countertops, tile & flooring materials.
As a long standing family ran business in the Willamette Valley, we’ve come to be known for our extremely high standards of quality. We don’t compromise on this, regardless of your budget.”ALBANY, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The family-owned business, McHenry Interiors, is proud to announce its partnership with MSI Portland to bring customers the very best selection of quality countertops, tile and flooring materials!
Partnering with MSI Portland means even more options for the quality materials customers are used to! Flooring materials offered include waterproof laminate, luxury vinyl, hybrid laminate, waterproof hardwood, tile flooring, as well as luxury vinyl flooring, porcelain & ceramic tile, waterproof hybrid rigid core, waterproof wood, and natural stone tile! Countertops include natural stone, granite, quartz, quartzite, marble, and soapstone. Tile offered include hex shaped tiles, colored tiles, glass tiles, assorted tiles, circle tiling, and stone tiles.
McHenry Interiors partnering with MSI Portland means customers can now expect backsplash and wall tile, hardscape, and faucets in addition to the quality flooring, custom countertops and tile already offered! Customers can shop the showroom with experienced flooring experts, as well as receive installation services! The best materials are bought in bulk to pass the savings onto the customer.
McHenry Interiors provides the very best contracting services to deliver a memorable experience for residential and commercial flooring, countertops, tile and more by providing:
• Best Materials
• Best Quality Standards
• Quick Install Times
• Commitment to Customers
• Highly Professional Team
• 100% Satisfaction Promise
McHenry Interiors carries the most popular quality materials found in the Willamette Valley. From flooring selection to installation, McHenry Interiors delivers on its promises and has the reputation to prove it. The professional team at McHenry Interiors consults with customers every step of the way and makes sure the installation process is quick and easy.
