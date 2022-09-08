MG Stover announces series of new hires

Expansion continues with opening of Canadian office

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MG Stover, the full-service fund administration firm and subsidiary of PolySign Inc., today announces a suite of executive appointments as it continues to build capacity to meet the growing demand for its digital asset services.

PolySign, the leading digital asset infrastructure provider, acquired MG Stover in April 2022, creating the world’s only vertically integrated custody, trading and fund administration services provider for cryptocurrency and digital assets. PolySign and its affiliated businesses, including Standard Custody & Trust Co., are building a suite of capital markets products and services to support adoption of digital assets for institutional investors and asset managers.

Recent appointments to the PolySign family of companies include:

Senior Vice President, People & Culture, Brian Wolf leads the human resources strategy to foster a workplace culture committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Brian joins PolySign from Mediaocean where he was SVP, People & Culture. He also held leadership roles at Kraken, ABN AMRO Clearing Chicago, and Northern Trust.

Head of Fund Services – Canada, Nik Rowlston is a leading expert in the field of alternative investments. Nik joined the firm to build out a local team of accountants and investor services professionals in Halifax. Nik was formerly Managing Director, Fund Administration at SS&C, one of the industry’s largest fund administrators.

Head of Digital Asset Strategy, Patrick Clancy is a member of the strategy team focused on the firm’s highest priorities. Pat brings a wealth of knowledge in both digital assets and accounting & reporting. Patrick was formerly Managing Director, Digital Assets at Armanino, a top US CPA and consulting firm.

Director, Venture Capital, Kenny Broom is responsible for leading the digital asset practice for the venture team. He was previously a senior manager at Armanino where he performed financial statement audits of digital asset funds.

Chief Revenue Officer, Ray Kamrath is responsible for driving revenue across MG Stover and its related company, Standard Custody & Trust Co. Ray joins PolySign from Amber Group where he was Head of Institutional Prime Services after successful leadership roles in Foreign Exchange trading at Jefferies and Goldman Sachs.

Matthew Stover, CEO, MG Stover, commented: “We are excited to add such a strong set of executives to our industry-leading team as we continue to revolutionize the quality and breadth of the digital asset infrastructure available to the growing cohort of institutional investors.”

Jack McDonald, CEO, PolySign, added: “Demand for our fund administration services has continued to grow despite the recent downturn in the markets. With client service being foundational to our offering, it’s critical to add proven leaders like Brian, Nik, Pat, Kenny, and Ray to our team.”

About MG Stover

MG Stover is a full-service fund administration firm that services hedge funds, private equity funds, and venture capital funds. MG Stover is part of the PolySign family of companies alongside Standard Custody & Trust Co. As the largest digital fund administrator in the United States, MG Stover delivers world-class solutions for institutional investors operating in the alternative investment space, including specialized fund accounting, treasury management, KYC/AML due diligence and offshore compliance. MG Stover has also built a leading proprietary back-office data aggregation and reconciliation software that supports the reporting process of hundreds of digital asset funds. For more information, please visit mgstover.com.

About PolySign

PolySign is a transformative financial technology company providing institutional investors with cutting-edge blockchain-enabled infrastructure in support of digital assets across the capital markets and payments sectors. The PolySign family of products includes MG Stover and Standard Custody & Trust Co. MG Stover is a full-service fund administration firm built by former auditors and fund operators to deliver world-class solutions to the alternative investment industry. PolySign’s New York-regulated custodian, Standard Custody & Trust Co., is a next-generation Qualified Custodian offering novel, patented technology for securing secret keys. For more information, please direct inquiries to mgstover.com and standardcustody.com.

Media Contact:

Helen Disney

The Realization Group on behalf of MG Stover/PolySign

helen.disney@therealizationgroup.com Tel +44 7792376546