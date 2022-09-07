Submit Release
EMU Signs a Collaboration Protocol with the Antique Famagusta Foundation

A collaboration protocol has been signed between Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and the Antique Famagusta Foundation with the aim of establishing cooperation in cultural, social, educational and research fields for the benefit of society. The signing ceremony of the said protocol took place on Monday, 5 September, 2022, at 12:00, at the EMU Board of Trustees Meeting Room. Present at the ceremony were the National Unity Party Famagusta MP and Chair of the Antique Famagusta Foundation Resmiye Eroğlu Canaltay, EMU Board of Trustees Member Ersun Kutup, Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, Antique Famagusta Foundation  Executive Board Members Şifa Tölük and Esra Kuşaf. Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu and Tölük signed the said protocol.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu stated that they will carry out activities, seminars, training programs, information meetings and similar joint activities in scope of the protocol. Expressing that they are very happy to establish such an agreement with the Antique Famagusta Foundation, Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu emphasized that, in addition to academic studies, EMU, as a state university, also takes part in projects aiming to serve the society. In her speech, Tölük also stated that she is an EMU graduate and expressed their happiness for the support of a powerful institution like EMU to the Antique Famagusta Foundation.

