FUCHS North America Enters Technology Partnership with DMG MORI

HARVEY, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FUCHS Americas recently finalized their contract with DMG MORI which expands upon the Technology Partnership entered by FUCHS China in 2014 and Europe in 2017. This collaboration brings together DMG MORI and FUCHS entities from Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and the United States. Together, the two groups will work closely to develop innovative products that set the standard for machine tool lubrication.

DMG MORI is a worldwide leading manufacturer of machine tools. FUCHS will be a certified partner in the AMERICAS DMG MORI Qualified Products (DMQP) program which offers customers tailored machine peripheries and innovative technology accessories from a single source. The DMQP program combines innovation and technology expertise from selected partners, who have been exclusively awarded the premium seal of quality for their products. As a DMQP partner, FUCHS will supply their leading metal working fluids, greases, hydraulic and spindle oils, cooling lubricants, monitoring technologies, and other products that have been exclusively tailored to machines and processes. “We look forward to partnering with FUCHS Lubricants in the Americas. This partnership offers the ability to expand our offerings to our customers with a sustainable and economical solution to their metal working and lubricant needs,” said Gerald Owen, General Manager DMQP, DMG MORI USA, Inc.

In process chains downstream of metalworking, customized cleaning agent solutions and process-compatible and reliable corrosion preventatives play a decisive role when it comes to production reliability and product quality. With its comprehensive range of lubricants and its many years of application experience, FUCHS understands the processes of its customers and provides optimally matched lubricants. FUCHS cutting fluids are exceptionally durable and economical in consumption. This reduces operating, maintenance, and disposal costs. “Our deep technical knowledge of metal working fluids and coolants allows us to help our customers select lubricants that are efficient and sustainable,” said Arthur Adams, Executive Vice President Sales-North America.

As a DMQP partner FUCHS and DMG MORI will work together to develop new lubricants for machine applications and further progress the digitalization of production processes and condition monitoring within plants. “The partnership between DMG MORI and FUCHS Americas is just another way we can help our customers achieve their goals with innovative lubricants that improve machine performance and productivity,” says Keith Brewer, President and CEO of FUCHS Lubricants Co.

About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest

independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.

About DMG MORI

DMG MORI is a worldwide leading manufacturer of machine tools. Integrated automation and end-to-end digitization solutions extend our core business with turning and milling machines, Advanced Technologies and Additive Manufacturing. With modular products, we enable an easy, fast, scalable entry into digital manufacturing as well as end-to-end digitization. Our customer-oriented services cover the entire life cycle of a machine tool – including training, repair, maintenance and spare parts service.

In the “Global One Company”, around 12,000 employees are in direct contact with over 100,000 customers from 55 industries. DMG MORI is present in 87 countries worldwide – with 16 production plants, 111 sales and service locations – and is actively advancing the future fields of automation, digitization and sustainability.