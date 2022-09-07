Sayers is proud to be named as a top IT service provider by CRN.
They were named amongst the top 500 service providers of the year.VERNON HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vernon Hills, IL: Sayers, a leading IT managed services provider, today announced it has been named a top Service Provider by CRN, a leading brand in the technology channel. Sayers has been named to the 2022 CRN Solution Provider 500 list, which recognizes the top solution providers in the country. Sayers, Inc. was ranked #164 on the most recent list of the top 500 companies in the world.
The company was recognized for its financial growth, strong performance and ability to innovate in a rapidly changing industry.The CRN SP2022 list recognizes the fastest-growing software companies in North America. The rankings are determined by a combination of organic growth and acquisitive growth, and Sayers' organic growth is what put them at #164 on the list.
Sayers is a leading provider of IT support and consulting services for small-to-medium businesses around the world. The company offers a full range of customized solutions including managed IT services, cloud migration, managed security services, IT asset management and more.
Sayers’ growth can be attributed to the company’s commitment to providing exceptional service and support. Sayers was founded on the belief that technology should never be a barrier in the way of business success.
About the Company:
Sayers was founded in 1984 by former NFL player, Gale Sayers. They pride themselves on providing personalized IT solutions that are designed to excel at solving the challenges that modern business leaders face. They have helped create, assess, and implement cybersecurity and other IT infrastructure solutions for their valued clientele. Their mission is to leverage cutting-edge technology to continuously improve their client’s IT infrastructure while fostering a strong rapport with them. This allows Sayers to offer the best solutions for each client’s distinctive challenges and empowers their clients to create an IT infrastructure that is uniquely suited to their individual needs. Contact Sayers today to learn more about their exceptional customer support and custom IT solutions.
