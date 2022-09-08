SPROCKIT Media, Entertainment and Technology Startups Showcased at IBC 2022

SPROCKIT Logo

Advanced Image Robotics, Edge Video, iRomaScents®, TuneURL, VideoViews and x-news™ to exhibit innovative technology solutions for international audience.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPROCKIT is excited to announce six of its member startups will exhibit their innovative solutions targeting the Media, Entertainment and Technology (MET) industry at IBC, the world’s most respected content and technology event, in Amsterdam from September 9-12.

SPROCKIT is the trusted Global Innovation Marketplace that curates, connects and fosters collaboration among the world’s leading MET companies and top market-tested startups worldwide to bring innovative products, services and revenue models to market. Since its launch in 2013, MET industry leaders have engaged with over 200 emerging startups from 20 countries through SPROCKIT, resulting in hundreds of partnerships, as well as billions of dollars in investments and acquisitions.

SPROCKIT startups scheduled to attend include:

Advanced Image Robotics: After launching their platform at the 2022 NAB Show, Advanced Image Robotics’ AIR One™ took home NAB Product of the Year (Remote Production) and became the only pre-launch startup, out of 17 total companies since 2009, to win the NAB Technology Innovation Award. It is a cloud-native remote platform consisting of robotic digital cinema cameras on the front end, and a full cloud production platform on the backend. The AIR One™ fully integrated remote production platform will be demoed at the Z CAM booth (11.A01), and a show discount will be offered. To book a meeting, contact nick@advancedimagerobotics.com. Visit https://advancedimagerobotics.com for more information.

Edge Video will exhibit their Watch2Earn SDK for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV & Roku T for easy Web3 integration with connected TV apps to increase revenue through increased AD consumption and content sharing. Edge Video has partnered with MuxIP who are exhibiting at IBC and will be located at the Globecast Stand 1.B30. Visit https://www.edgevideo.com for more information.

IRomaScents® will present its innovative and unique devices, which enhance the viewing experience when watching movies and commercial ads, playing video games, and watching TV, by adding scents through the iRomaScents 2000M/H. Scented products can be purchased by using iRomaScents AI wizard™ through iRomaScents 2000P. Visit iRomaScents at Booth 7.P03 or https://iromascents.com for more information.

TuneURL will exhibit as part of the IBC innovation accelerator on the Innovation Stage, HALL 2. On Friday, Sept. 9th, 2022 at 15:45pm- 16:30pm CET, the team will showcase Proof of Concept learnings around how immersive and interactive audio content. TuneURL has created technology to enable interactive podcast content where listeners can act on information heard in the moment and choose their own narrative. Visit https://www.tuneurl.com for more information.

VideoViews: Envision.AI, a Montreal based international leader of AI solutions to simplify Video Curation, Editing & Interactivity, will be showcasing a new version of VideoViews, the most accurate and complete metadata platform for video content which can be used in coordination with any content workflow management tool. To book a meeting during IBC, or to get a demo, or to test VideoViews with your own content, please send an email to rene@envision.ai. More information can be accessed at www.envision.ai.

x-news™: Austrian based x-news™ will be showcasing its unique news monitoring and research solution on the AVID stand in Hall 7.B49 on their news in the cloud pod. There attendees will be able to experience many new features, including "Telegram" as a new source addressing the problem newsmakers are facing to access the most current updates on the Russian war on Ukraine. Visit www.x-news.eu for more information.

“SPROCKIT startups continue to distinguish themselves as elite change-makers in the media, entertainment and technology industries,” said SPROCKIT Founder and CEO Harry Glazer. “Our corporate participants understand and appreciate that SPROCKIT startups are highly vetted and market ready with the potential to collaborate and immediately offer innovative solutions to industry challenges. I have no doubt there will be great interest in our startups exhibiting at IBC.”

SPROCKIT corporate participants include Comcast, The Washington Post, Google, CBS Sports, FOX Sports, Samsung NEXT, Sinclair, Disney, Verizon among others. Any startups interested in connecting with industry leaders and finding out more about how to participate in the SPROCKIT program are invited to apply. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, with accepted startups invited to participate in SPROCKIT Syncs, as well as other industry leading events. The next Sync event will be held virtually on Thursday, October 13th.

About SPROCKIT:

To apply or learn more about SPROCKIT and our startup cohorts, visit https://www.sprockit.com.