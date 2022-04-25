SPROCKIT Startups Honored: Advanced Image Robotics Recipient of Prestigious 2022 NAB Technology Innovation Award

SPROCKIT Logo Advanced Image Robotics Logo

SPROCKIT Startup Arti Receives George Wensel Technical Achievement Award Sports Emmy® Nomination for Live AR in Partnership with CBS Sports

The award and nomination are just further acknowledgement of the need fulfilled by our tech innovators and a testament to their ingenuity.” — Harry M. Glazer, SPROCKIT Founder and CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPROCKIT, the Global Innovation Marketplace where the world's top market-tested tech startups are connected with Fortune 500 media, entertainment and technology companies, congratulates Advanced Image Robotics (AIR) for winning the highly acclaimed National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Technology Innovation Award. Announced today in Las Vegas, AIR is among many SPROCKIT affiliated startups exhibiting at the ongoing NAB Show.

“NAB congratulates AIR on receiving the Technology Innovation Award in recognition of its breakthroughs in multimedia production,” said Sam Matheny, NAB executive vice president of Technology and Chief Technology Officer. “AIR’s technology represents a significant development in storytelling and can help unlock new ways for content creators to bring their projects to life.”

AIR received the Technology Innovation Award for demonstration of their cloud-native, integrated remote camera control and video production platform. First presented at the 2009 NAB Show, NAB selects one winner per year demonstrating advanced technology, research and development projects in communications technologies that have not yet been commercialized.

“We are excited to be included in this elite group,” said AIR CEO Kevin McClave. “Receiving this award is great recognition of the work our team has done over the last two years, and that the emerging live streaming market is ready for a fully integrated camera-to-viewer platform.“

Since 2013, the SPROCKIT program has consistently attracted high performing tech companies. In addition to AIR’s announcement, SPROCKIT startup Arti, a cloud-based AR platform that enables video creators to easily add broadcast-quality AR graphics to their story, has been nominated for a Sports Emmy® Award for their work with CBS Sports at Superstar Racing Experience (SRX). The 43rd Annual Sports Emmy® Award winners will be announced May 24th. Learn more about Arti at www.arti.tv.

"Arti is leveling the playing field by allowing any video creator to add AR graphics to their video in ways that were once only available to high-end productions,” according to Avner Vilan, Arti CEO and co-founder. “We're honored to be recognized with an Emmy nomination and excited to help creators take AR to new places -- like CBS Sports used Arti to broadcast AR live from inside of a moving race car."

SPROCKIT curates its startup program on a rolling basis and is identifying and vetting market-tested global startups to join its current highly selective cohort including: Advanced Image Robotics, Adventr, APImetrics, Aptivada, Arti.TV, ClearX, Edge Video, FluidStack, Fuse AR, iRomaScents, LIV.TV, Livery Video, Pahu, Podopolo, Seek XR, SyncWords, TuneURL, Vault.AI, Verse, The VCC, Video Views AI, Webomates and X-News.

“Both AIR and Arti are examples of SPROCKIT startups setting the standard for innovation and creativity. The award and nomination are just further acknowledgement of the need fulfilled by our tech innovators and a testament to their ingenuity,” said Harry M. Glazer, SPROCKIT Founder and CEO. “We’re always looking for high potential companies to work with our corporate partners and have been fortunate to be able to source many who make an immediate impact, such as AIR and Arti. We’re excited to continue to offer opportunities to connect with the world's biggest media and entertainment brands through partnerships often seeded at SPROCKIT.”

Also notable, SPROCKIT alumni acquisitions in Q1 of 2022 include:

Backlight media technology company acquired SPROCKIT alum WildMoka, a leading platform for the creation of live and near-live content in Sports, News, and Entertainment.

Brightcove acquired Wicket Labs, a SPROCKIT alum and leading audience insights company giving users visibility into content and subscriber analytics.

SPROCKIT is hosting its next quarterly invitation-only SPROCKIT Sync meeting on June 9th, convening top Fortune 500 media and entertainment executives, industry thought leaders and startups from around the globe. Participants will collaborate to bring new products and services to market through partnerships, investments and acquisitions. For more information or to apply, please email startups@sprockit.com or visit https://tinyurl.com/2022recruits.

About SPROCKIT

SPROCKIT is the Global Innovation Marketplace that curates, connects and fosters collaboration among leading media, entertainment and technology companies and the world’s top market-proven startups to bring innovative products, services and revenue models to market through partnerships, investments and acquisitions. Since its launch in 2013, more than 200 emerging companies have participated in SPROCKIT resulting in hundreds of partnerships, raising more than $2 billion USD and 27 acquisitions. For more information, visit www.sprockit.com.

About Advanced Image Robotics (AIR)

AIR was founded in March 2020 to solve pains experienced over 30 years of live video production. AIR’s executive team has worked with some of the biggest brands in entertainment and tech, won multiple Emmy® Awards, and driven some of the world’s biggest product launches. After two years of development, the company is launching AIR One™, a cloud-native platform that makes state-of-the-art remote video production simple and radically less expensive. For more information, visit www.advancedimagerobotics.com.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 23 – 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, is the premier event for content professionals in the media, entertainment and technology ecosystem. It is the ultimate marketplace for those seeking to create superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.