Michael Joy Named Partner-in-Charge of EisnerAmper’s Long Island Practice

Global business consulting firm Eisner Advisory Group announced that Michael T. Joy has been named the partner-in-charge of the firm’s Long Island practice, which is based in Melville, New York.

Michael is an audit partner who specializes in providing audit, review, and compilation services for closely held companies across a variety of industries. He will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and long-term growth strategy for the Long Island office, which has nearly 150 professionals.

Michael came over to EisnerAmper in the 2022 combination with Raich Ende Malter (“REM”) where he was the partner-in-charge of REM’s Real Estate Practice and a member of its Executive Committee. He also has experience as the CFO of a health care provider and at several regional accounting firms.

“It’s clear that Michael is committed to balancing the needs of our clients and colleagues and to strengthening and enhancing our culture,” said Diane Wasser, Managing Partner of Regions at Eisner Advisory Group. “I know he’ll be a great addition to the PIC team and a great leader for the Long Island practice.”