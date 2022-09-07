Canadian Charity Hosting ‘Food Packing Event' For Pakistan Flood Relief

Mahmood Qasim, CEO of IDRF

Volunteers will be packing 10,000 pounds of food on Thursday, September 8, 2022 in support of Pakistan Victims

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) will be partnering with Global Medic this Thursday, September 8th 2022, to package some 10,000 pounds of emergency food for families in need as a result of the recent devastating floods in Pakistan.

Once packed, the boxes will eventually be distributed through IDRF Pakistan’s local office in regions most-affected by the record-breaking floods. The food packing event will take place at the Global Medic distribution centre at 1494 Wallace Road in Oakville, Ontario.

Mahmood Qasim, the International Development and Relief Foundation’s CEO, has just returned from a visit to the affected areas and will be speaking to press as the organization continues a nation-wide urgent appeal to fundraise $3 million dollars for Pakistan Emergency Relief. Fundraising for the food distribution campaign is ongoing and Canadians can donate at www.idrf.ca/Pakistan.

Interested media are invited to attend and record the food packing initiative. Spokespeople are available in person or by phone prior to, during and after the initiative. Photos and raw video footage can also be obtained by request.

Media contact:

Zeina Osman, Director of Giving & Impact

Tel: 416-497-0818 (# 504) or Cell: 613-304-2568

zosman@idrf.ca