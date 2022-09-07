Introducing Zyler - Smart & Realistic Virtual Clothing Try-On
Powered by AI, Zyler is set to transform the way we shop for clothes. Shoppers can now see themselves in hundreds of outfits. Just a photo & sizing info neededLONDON, UK, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthropics Technology presents Zyler - AI-powered virtual fitting technology for shoppers and retailers that allows customers to try on hundreds of outfits quickly and easily on a smartphone, desktop or in store. A selfie and a few measurements are all that is needed. Simple and fun, Zyler transforms customers' shopping experience, creating a virtual fitting room. Customers can discover their style and fit remotely. Zyler’s patented technology uniquely produces personal results.
Shoppers
- can use technology on their phone, desktop and in-store
- try on clothes from hundreds of brands or a certain brand
- find the best fit and style
- save time shopping
Fashion brands and retail
- improve shoppers' experience
- increase intent to purchase and sale conversion
- increase social media shares
- improve brand engagement
- minimize returns
- Try On Displays, Catalogue and Product Style Discovery, Sales Assistant Helper, and a Quick Try-On Scanner are some of the solutions
Zyler enables shoppers to try on clothing in a variety of styles right on their phones or desktops, before making a purchase. Users test different outfits on themselves virtually - to see what suits them, to find their style, and to save time shopping - uniquely, all with their own shape and size taken into account. With a large proportion of clothing purchases and sales made online now, consumers and retailers can enhance their shopping experience by using Zyler.
Zyler’s patented technology, based on the latest cutting-edge research, has precision and accuracy down to the hips, legs, waist, chest, arms, and even shoulder and head measurements. Clothing details from the original image (e.g. texture, colour, hem, or sleeve length) as well as facial features, skin tone, body shape, and overall fit are uniquely taken into account for a realistic try-on experience. Shoppers can try on hundreds of outfits - from casual wear to evening gowns and wedding dresses. These features have not been seen in virtual try-on technology before. Zyler is the most realistic clothing try-on solution to date, utilizing state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence.
CEO of Anthropics, Alexander Berend, leading the development of the product, says: "Zyler continues to evolve and succeed in enriching the ecommerce industry".
Try-On Displays, Catalogue and Product Style Discovery, Sales Assistant Helper, and a Quick Try-On Scanner are some of the other uses of the technology.
ABOUT US
Anthropics Technology Ltd is a UK based software research and development company. Originating in The National Film and Television School, UK, Anthropics has a proven track record for cutting-edge innovation in graphics and animation, having worked with industry leaders and providing state-of-the-art technology worldwide.
Anthropics are the creators of Zyler - AI-powered virtual fitting technology for consumers, fashion brands, and retailers that produces personalised and accurate results. Zyler allows users to try on clothing virtually with only a selfie and a few measurements needed. This means customers can see themselves in any outfit or item of clothing quickly and simply, providing them with extra confidence when selecting new styles and products. Gone are the days of taking multiple pieces of clothing to the changing room only to find that you don’t like any of them.
https://www.zyler.com/
https://anthropics.com
CONTACTS
Marina Wainwright
Press Liaison Officer
press@anthropics.com
Peter Amey
Peter@anthropics.com
Marina Wainwright
Anthropics
press@anthropics.com