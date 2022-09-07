Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market size is estimated to be worth USD 22.34 billion by 2028
International Maritime Organization (IMO) has made it compulsory for all its member countries to exchange key data electronically (under the FAL convention).LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The transition towards digitalization and automation is accelerating in the maritime industry. Digital technologies and solutions are used to enhance competitiveness and enhance operational efficiency. They are also being implemented to incentivize industry along the decarbonization path towards realizing zero emissions from international shipping by the middle of the century.
Digital Transformation of the Maritime Freight market will speed up the:
1. IT and system integration
2. Increased network and connectivity
3. Automation, remote monitoring, and control
4. Data management and cyber security
5. Data collection, sharing, and analysis
6. Data standardization (protocol)
According to this study, the Global Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market size is estimated to be worth US$ 15400 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 22340 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% during the review period.
The report is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by Type and by Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.
Market segment by Type covers
• Cloud-based Deployment
• On-premise Deployment
Market segment by Application can be divided into
• Ports & Terminals
• Maritime Freight Forwarders
Market segment by players, this report covers
1. 3GTMS
2. Flow AG
3. ABB
4. Advantech
5. Digital Logistics Group
6. Hexaware Technologies
7. IBM Corporation
8. Kintetsu World Express
9. LOGITECH Corporation
10. Mindtree
11. Oracle Corporation
12. PartnerTech
13. SAP SE
14. Syntel
15. Tech Mahindra Limited
Market segment by regions, regional analysis covers
• North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, and the Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
•
The content of the study subjects includes a total of 12 chapters:
• Chapter 1, describes Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight's product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
• Chapter 2, to profile the top players of Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight, with revenue, gross margin and global market share of Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight from 2019 to 2022.
• Chapter 3, the Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight competitive situation, revenue and global market share of top players are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
• Chapter 4 and 5, to segment the market size by Type and application, with revenue and growth rate by Type, application, from 2017 to 2028.
• Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, to break the market size data at the country level, with revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market forecast, by regions, type and application, with revenue, from 2023 to 2028.
• Chapter 11 and 12, to describe Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
